Hallmark’s ‘Jingle Around the Clock’ Movie: Cast, Where Filmed, & Discussion

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering another original Christmas movie in its Countdown to Christmas series. This one is called Jingle Around the Clock, and it premieres on Saturday, December 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Right after this movie premieres, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will then air Christmas Bells Are Ringing as part of a Hallmark movie marathon. Don’t worry, if you miss Jingle Around the Clock, the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December and January. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where it was filmed.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. We'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on December 23 at 4 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 25 at 2 a.m., Dec. 28 at 8 p.m., Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 4 at 12 a.m. All times are Eastern.

Hallmark's Jingle Around the Clock was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, specifically in Abbotsford and Maple Ridge according to What's Filming. More details about the filming, plus a behind-the-scenes picture, are on the next page in the gallery.

The movie stars Brooke Nevin and Michael Cassidy.

Here is Hallmark's synopsis for the movie: "When Elle Bennet (Nevin) decides to reunite her college friends for a special Christmas celebration, her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work she can’t pass up — spearheading a Christmas campaign relaunch to prove she’s ready for a career-altering promotion. Much to her surprise, she’s forced to team up with advertising campaign ‘fixer’ Max (Cassidy), who has a completely different take on the Holidays. But as Elle and Max work together and learn more about each other’s Christmas traditions, they unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other. With the help of a little Christmas magic, will Elle pull off the perfect Christmas reunion and find the love she’s been searching for?"

A shorter synopsis reads: "Elle is an ambitious executive looking forward to her annual Christmas party with friends. However, difficulties at work threaten her plans when executive, Max, who she’s also attracted to, decides to apply for the same promotion. They decide to let the better person win, leaving Elle heartbroken, but ultimately making the best Christmas ever."

