Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Memories of Christmas’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Memories of Christmas. This movie premieres on Saturday, December 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, December 2. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Sunday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m., Dec. 14 at 9 p.m., Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., Dec. 20 at 11 p.m., Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., Dec. 29 at 1 p.m., and Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: "Noelle (Milian) was raised by the queen of Christmas. When she inherits her late mother’s house, she finds out that her mother had been hiring someone to decorate it — Dave (Taylor). The deal is off, but Dave convinces Noelle to let him carry on the tradition. As the display goes up, Noelle’s defenses start to come down. She embraces the town’s Christmas gala that was her mother’s legacy, finds unexpected love, and develops a joy for the holidays that she never thought possible."

A second synopsis by Hallmark reads: "Noelle, a star San Francisco financial dealmaker, returns to her quaint Michigan town to pack up and sell her inherited childhood home and attend the annual Christmas Charity Gala established by her late Christmas-obsessed mother. As the town braces for the sale of the beloved lodge where the Gala is held, Noelle makes the deal of a lifetime, all while experiencing renewed joy in the holidays and discovering unexpected love. "

The movie stars Christina Milian and Mark Taylor.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until Christmas. But don't worry about the ending yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie. The movie was filmed in Canada, and you can learn more about that in the last page of this story.