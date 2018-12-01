Hallmark’s ‘Mingle All the Way’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Mingle All the Way. This movie premieres on Saturday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., Dec. 11 at 10 p.m., Dec. 14 at 8 a.m., Dec. 18 at 12 a.m., Dec. 23 at 4 p.m., and Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. Remember, all these times are Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Mingle All the Way is a new networking app designed to pair busy professionals together for upcoming events, without long-term romance. Molly (Lilley), founder of the app, is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app, and meets another busy professional, Jeff (Daugherty). When Molly and Jeff are matched, they are both horrified to realize they’ve already had not one, but two disastrous previous encounters. Nevertheless, they agree to stay matched for all their respective upcoming holiday engagements. As the pair gets closer, perhaps their business arrangement might turn into something more this holiday season."

Hallmark has a second synopsis that reads: "The creator of a new social media app that pairs busy singles with 'strictly platonic' partners for all the social commitments of the holiday season is matched with a young advertising executive looking for the right woman on his arm to impress his boss. Everything goes exactly as planned until the one thing neither of them expected happens, and they find themselves falling for one another."

Mingle All the Way stars Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, and Lindsay Wagner.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.