Hallmark’s ‘Northern Lights of Christmas’: Cast, Time, Photos & Where Filmed

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Northern Lights of Christmas. This movie premieres on Saturday, December 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, December 15. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.)(And yes, in case you were wondering, the movie was originally scheduled for December 2 and then December 9, so if you tried to tune in on those days, you weren't imagining that it was originally on the calendar for both those dates.)

If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., Dec. 21 at 11 p.m., Dec. 23 at 5 p.m., Dec. 25 at 11 p.m., Dec. 27 at 3 p.m., Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., Jan. 2 at 1 a.m., Jan. 4 at 9 p.m., and Jan. 6 at 5 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Tonight's movie was filmed in Canada, including Ontario and North Bay regions in October, not Alaska where the movie's storyline takes place. To learn more about where this movie was filmed, read the next page in the gallery after this page. Then after that, we'll have some more details about the cast and stars of the movie.

The synopsis reads: "When pilot Zoey Hathaway (Ashley Williams) inherits her uncle’s ranch in Alaska, plans to sell the place and buy her own plane go out the window after she meets the ranch’s handsome ranch hand, Alec Wynn (Corey Sevier), along with the ranch’s resident reindeer, Holly and Palmer." (The movie looks super cute, especially with the reindeer.)

A longer synopsis reads: "Zoey Hathaway (Williams) has been working towards her lifelong goal of being a pilot for years, but everything is thrown off-course when she unexpectedly inherits a reindeer farm, along with the dangerously handsome ranch hand Alec Wynn (Sevier). Now buried in taking care of reindeer and all the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange and cumbersome blow, and she isn't sure about Alec, who has his own ideas how best to run things. Alec, who has never had many people have faith in him, opens up when Zoey invests trust in him, and the two find themselves falling for each other. Could they both find happiness in the most unlikely of circumstances right before Christmas?"

The movie stars Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until Christmas. But don't worry about the ending yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.