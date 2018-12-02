Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Once Upon a Christmas Miracle. This movie premieres on Sunday, December 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, December 2. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: "Told she would have less than a few months to live without a liver transplant, Heather Krueger’s time was running out when a kind stranger, Chris Dempsey, heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. The movie follows Heather and Chris’ journey over three Christmases as his selfless gesture leads to a Christmas miracle for everyone involved. Based on a true story."

The movie stars Aimee Teegarden and Brett Dalton.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

We have a lot more to share about the movie in this article, including details about the cast, the plot, and photos from the movie. You'll likely find some great decorating ideas in some of these photos too! Click through the gallery to learn more about tonight's movie.