Hallmark’s ‘Small Town Christmas’: Cast, Time, Photos & Where Filmed

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Small Town Christmas. This movie premieres on Sunday, December 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don't worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, December 9. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Monday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 23 at 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 4 at 1 a.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Small Town Christmas was filmed in Canada, including in Steveston and Vancouver and Burnaby. The next two pages in this gallery story will have photos and talk more about where it was filmed. After that, you can learn more about the cast of the movie.

The synopsis reads: "Author Nell Phillips’ first book has become a surprise best-seller of the Christmas season. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. As Nell is quick to admit, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write this book that is shaping her life and especially this holiday season."

The movie stars Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until Christmas. But don't worry about the ending yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

