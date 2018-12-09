Hallmark’s ‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas’: Cast, Time, Photos & Where Filmed

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. This movie premieres on Sunday, December 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). on Sunday, December 2. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again many times. You can see when “reruns” for the movie will air by visiting the movie’s main webpage here and then clicking on “Showtimes” to get a pull-down menu of all the encore times. We're also providing the times right here (all times are Eastern): Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m., Dec. 14 at 11 p.m., Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 9 p.m., Dec. 23 at 7 a.m., Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., Dec. 29 at 1 a.m., Dec. 31 at 3 p.m., and Jan. 5 at 9 p.m.

Tonight's movie was filmed in Canada, even though the setting of the movie takes place in New York City, and then on the road to Tulsa. To find out more details about where the movie was filmed and its background, visit the last page in this story's gallery.

The synopsis reads: "Based on the song by Blake Shelton and the book by Dorothy Shakleford and Travis Thrasher. It’s the last Friday before Christmas in New York City and a massive storm is brewing. Small-town business woman Cara Hill is meeting with her banker while country music star Heath Sawyer is playing Madison Square Garden. When the flight to Tulsa they’re both booked on is canceled, this unlikely pair of strangers winds up traveling together. Each has a secret — Heath hasn’t written a song since his father died, and Cara’s mother recently passed and her family’s jam business is failing. Will Christmas provide a miracle — and a chance at love?"

The movie stars Josh Henderson and Megan Park.

The movie stars Josh Henderson and Megan Park.