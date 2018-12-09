Hallmark’s ‘Welcome to Christmas’: Cast, Where Filmed, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering yet another delightful movie. This one is called Welcome to Christmas, and it premieres on Sunday, December 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast, including where it was filmed.

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu. But we'll also make things easier by listing the rerun times for this movie right here. It will air again on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., Dec. 19 at 8 p.m., Dec. 23 at 10 p.m., Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m., Dec. 29 at 12 p.m., and Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. All times are Eastern.

The synopsis from Hallmark reads: "Resort developer Madison Lane (Finnigan) is tasked with finding a location for a new ski resort. While she’s prepared to recommend the resort be placed in Mountain Park, her boss tells her to take a trip to Christmas, Colo., to consider the location and the incentive package they’re offering. On her way into town to meet with the mayor, Madison has a minor fender-bender with the town’s welcome sign. Town Sheriff Gage McBride (Mabius) gives Madison a ride into town so she can attend the meeting while the car is towed and repaired. Little does Madison know that the town is on a mission to convince Madison that Christmas is the best place for the new ski resort. While stranded, Madison grows to love the community and the spirit of Christmas that runs throughout. Is a resort really the right move for Christmas? Or would the town be better off keeping its charm and traditions intact?"

A shorter synopsis by Hallmark reads: "Sheriff Gage McBride and the residents of tiny Christmas, Colorado work to convince resort developer Madison Lane to build her company’s newest resort nearby, which will save the struggling town. Workaholic Madison finds herself falling for the charming town, as well as the kind and handsome widowed sheriff."

Welcome to Christmas stars Eric Mabius and Jennifer Finnigan.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas.

Welcome to Christmas was filmed in Vancouver, Canada in September, according to What's Filming, not in Colorado where the movie's story takes place. Learn more about the filming location and what story the movie was based on in the last page of this gallery. If you want to skip ahead to learn about where the movie was filmed and find out about the adorable ski town that doubles for Colorado in the movie, click here.