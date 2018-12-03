Halsey Has ‘No Tolerance for a Lack of Inclusivity’ in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

After Halsey’s performance in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on ABC Sunday night, she took to social media to condemn the show’s “lack of inclusivity” and comment on the recent controversy surrounding the lingerie brand’s annual event. She also used her platform to direct fans and followers to GLSEN, “an organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth.”

Last month, just before the show was taped in New York City, Vogue released an interview about the show with the brand’s chief marketing officer, Ed Razek. When the interview was published, Razek was scrutinized for particular comments he made in response to the question of whether or not they’ve considered including trans women in the show. He said “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.” Following the backlash he received, Razek released a statement through Victoria’s Secret’s Twitter account, apologizing for his “insensitive” remark, and clarifying that “we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show.”

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

In her statement, Halsey first revealed that she’s been a long-time fan of the fashion show and that performing in it “was supposed to be the best night of my year.” She went on to respond to those comments made by Razek, saying “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity, especially not one motivated by stereotype.”

Aware of the huge viewership of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and her over 10 million followers, Halsey chose to shine her spotlight on GLSEN, to spread awareness for the organization that, according to their website, has been “championing LGBTQ issues in K-12 education since 1990.” Halsey told her followers that she made a “sizeable donation” in honor of “those youth targeted by these comments in a world where they have been made to feel ‘other.'” The amount of the donation was not disclosed, but the money supports GLSEN’s mission “to create safe and affirming schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

She concluded her note by addressing the trans community as an ally, asserting that “complete and total acceptance is the only ‘fantasy’ I support.” After posting that statement, she posted a backstage photo with model Bella Hadid, congratulating her and saying “you deserve it the most!”