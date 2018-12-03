Halsey Boyfriend 2018: Is the Singer Dating Anyone?

H alsey is set to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tonight on ABC. With this in mind, many pop fans may be wondering whether the singer is in a relationship. Halsey recently broke up with rapper G-Eazy, and does not appear to have a serious boyfriend at this time.

Halsey, 24, was seen out with rock artist Yungblud, 20, in late November. “There was a limo outside Milk Studios and at about 6:30 Halsey came out,” an eyewitness told E! News. “It was so obvious there was something going on, they were so close. She was definitely feeling him, from what I could see it definitely seemed there was an attraction.”

Despite Being Seen With Rocker Yungblud, Halsey Is ‘Not Dating Anyone Seriously’

Despite the seeming attraction between Halsey and Yungblud, sources close to the singer maintain that she’s not looking for anything long term. “Halsey is not dating anyone seriously at the moment,” the source revealed. “Her and Yungblud have known each other through friends and have been recently hanging out. It’s very casual.”

“She is really hurt by G-Eazy, and is still trying to get over the breakup,” the source added. “Halsey is definitely putting herself out there and is keeping busy, but is not ready to be in a serious relationship. She is focusing a lot on her music and wants to have a really successful album and isn’t rushing to be with anyone right now.”

Halsey Is Reportedly ‘Still Hurt’ By G-Eazy After the Couple Broke Up Earlier This Year

Halsey and G-Eazy first split in 2017 after a year of dating. The former took to Instagram to announce the split, telling fans that she has decided to focus on her music. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple rekindled their romance when they attended the 2018 MTV VMAs together and reportedly were seen holding hands afterwards at a party. It wasn’t long before they broke things off again, however. According to an E! News insider, “G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles… and was flirting with several girls in public.” The two artists had stopped following one another on Instagram by October.