Halsey Relationship History: Is She Single? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Ever since The Voice mentor Halsey broke up with G-Eazy for the second time, fans have been wondering if the two will get back together and, if not, who Halsey might date next. Most recently, it was speculated that she and John Mayer were dating, though the two shut down those rumors together on social media. Halsey will be performing tonight on The Voice season 15 finale; during the season, she was a mentor for Jennifer Hudson’s team.

Since her October break-up with G-Eazy, the Grammy-nominated singer has not gone public with any new romance. According to Cosmopolitan, however, fans were recently speculating that she and singer-songwriter John Mayer might be involved, following their public flirtations over Instagram. After commenting on each other’s posts, Halsey posted a screenshot of a series of birthday texts she sent to Mayer, which included “You’re one a kind and I’m so lucky to have dipped the smallest toe in your waters. Blessed to even watch your current from afar.” She clarifies in the caption that the texts were sent two weeks earlier than her post, however, when she and G-Eazy were still publicly together. As fans questioned the nature of their relationship, she tweeted “What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together?”

More recently, Halsey appeared on John Mayer’s Current Mood Instagram show, and the two addressed the dating rumors together. In the video, during which they answered fan questions, Mayer said “We’re not dating… So what you think of all that everybody? We’ve effectively shut that one down. Halsey and I ask for publicity in this very difficult time.” In one of the photos he shared promoting their episode, Halsey is holding up a big “NO” sign; in another, her sign reads “The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult.”

Halsey’s on-again-off-again relationship with rapper G-Eazy is public knowledge. According to People, the former couple, who recorded the hit song “Him & I” together, started dating in 2017. The relationship was “put on hold” in July 2018, but in August they kissed on stage which started rumors that they might be back together. Those rumors were confirmed by both Halsey and G-Eazy, with photos in bathing suits and on a trip to Italy for Halsey’s birthday.

G-Eazy and Halsey were photographed together on October 8, at the 2018 American Music Awards, looking very much together and in love, but reportedly called their relationship off again at the end of that month. According to E!, their break-up was sparked by G-Eazy’s behavior at Los Angeles’ Karma International Party. A source told E! News that they were “doing well” until he “was flirting with several girls in public” at the party. At the time of their break-up, it was also reported by E! that distance put a strain on their relationship.

The Voice season 15 crowns its winner tonight on NBC; the two-hour lives episode begins at 8pm ET. Jennifer Hudson, whose team Halsey helped mentor, has contestant Kennedy Holmes competing as one of the show’s final four. If Holmes wins, Gold Derby reports that she will be Hudson’s first win and the youngest winner on the show to date.