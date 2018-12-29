How To Get the Toy Password & Train Ending in Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch

One of the best of all the alternative endings in Black Mirror’s new Bandersnatch movie is the train ending. We won’t spoil what happens in the train ending here, but we’ll let you know how you can trigger that ending and the TOY code if you haven’t had a chance to see it yet. Read on for details. This post will have spoilers for Bandersnatch, but it will not spoil what happens in the train ending.

Entering different codes into Stefan’s father’s filing cabinet can lead to different endings and outcomes in the movie. But you can’t enter just any code — you can only choose from two codes presented to you. They’re JFD, PAX, PACS, and TOY, and the pairing of codes you can choose from seems to happen at random. And indeed, sometimes the codes are a bit randomized but there are things you can do to make certain codes more likely to appear.

The train scene ending, for example, will only happen if you can enter the TOY code into the locked filing cabinet. Here’s how you can make the TOY password more likely to show up.

First, don’t skip following Colin. You may never get the TOY option if you don’t follow Colin, because you’ll learn about different parallel universe theories and time travel if you talk to him. Some viewers also think that choosing the photo instead of the book might make you more likely to get the TOY code option. (This doesn’t always work, however. Sometimes you skip the filing cabinet scene entirely when you choose the photo. At least, that was my experience when I was watching the movie.)

Sometimes you can only get the TOY option after you’ve gone through the film at least once and viewed the contents of the filing cabinet by picking the book over the photo and entering the other passcodes. Once you reach the end of the movie, you’ll get to choose between two options or go straight to the credits scene. (Don’t go straight to the credits until you’re forced to do so. Seeing the alternate endings and choices is a big part of the fun.)

At some point when you finish the movie, you’ll be asked to choose if you want to go to the scene where you “Get rabbit from Dad.” Choose that option rather than going on to the credits. You might also be asked to choose between “pick up photo” or “kill dad” as scene options after you finish the movie but before you go to the credits. If those are your choices, choose “pick up photo.” Both of these options will take you to the scene where you can choose the TOY password for the filing cabinet.

Many viewers think the scene you get from the TOY code is the best ending of all and, perhaps, is the “real” ending. What do you think? If you know of any other ways to make the TOY code appear, let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: See all the possible Bandersnatch endings here.