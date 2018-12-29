Ian Book’s Girlfriend, Ashton Boyd, Shows Off Toned Physique on Instagram

Ian Book’s girlfriend, Ashton Boyd, has as toned of a body as the Notre Dame quarterback does, himself. The 22-year-old Sacramento native will often post pictures of her ripped abs and athletic figure to Instagram, along with photos of her with Book.

It’s not clear how Book and Boyd met, but Boyd has stepped into the role of supportive girlfriend nicely, and even posted a few pump-up videos for Notre Dame football early on Saturday morning, leading up to the Cotton Bowl matchup against second-ranked Clemson.

Boyd and Book have been dating since at least July, which is when Boyd posted her first photo with the talented young quarterback. She added a tongue in cheek caption to the photo: “just a couple of narps”; “narp” is an acronym often used in college for “non-athletic regular people,” no doubt an ironic reference to Book’s status at Notre Dame.

Boyd seems to have attended most of Book’s games this fall, posting pictures at games in South Bend, San Diego, Los Angeles , and more.

On December 10, Boyd shared an extra-sentimental post of her and Book in their holiday attire, writing, “couldn’t be more proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished!! feeling extra blessed this holiday season ❤️”

As for Book, he’s only shared one photo of Boyd to his Instagram thus far, but it was captioned with a pretty clear label. “My lady,” he wrote.

