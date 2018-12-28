WATCH: Iggy Azalea Continues to Perform While One of Her Backup Dancers Has a Seizure

Iggy Azalea still performing while her dancer has seizure behind her is…wow. pic.twitter.com/yo596g0g3C — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) December 28, 2018

There’s no denying that Iggy Azalea‘s music career has been on a downward spiral over the course of the past couple of years. Some might believe that the “Fancy” rapper’s attitude towards the media, spectators, and her own fans might have led to her downfall. While others might believe that her old racist and homophobic statements towards a plethora of different ethnicities and peoples have led her down this unfortunate path. Hell, some hip-hop purists just think the Australian-born rapper just isn’t that talented and doesn’t deserve a seat at the table in mainstream music culture.

Regardless of what the general public may believe led to her fall from grace in the music industry, what took place last evening at a concert during Iggy Azalea’s set in Rio De Janerio, Brazil definitely isn’t helping her already damaged public image.

Iggy Spits Bar for Fans in the Midst of Dancer’s Medical Emergency

Last night, December 27th, Iggy Azalea took to the stage in Rio de Janerio, Brazil in front of thousands of fans hoping that she would be able to put on a performance of a lifetime for her South American fanbase. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned during her performance as one of her backup dancers collapsed during her performance.

Unknowingly, Azalea did what every professional musician is told to do during a live concert and that’s to continue to perform to the best of your abilities. In doing so, the multi-platinum recording artist didn’t notice her convulsing backup dancer behind her until some of the other dancers approached the seizing young woman on the ground. That’s when Azalea took action saying over the microphone,

“Somebody bring a medic up here.”

Alazea then continued to rap the second verse to her single “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora before, the venue’s medical staff rushed the stage forcing Azalea and her backup dancers to stop in the middle of her set while the young woman who suffered the seizure was escorted off of the stage.

Of course, as soon as the footage reached the States, the internet bashed an undeserving Iggy Azalea for continuing to perform while a medical emergency took place on stage. Eventually, Azalea took to her social media platform to address what took place and why she continued to perform.

Iggy Azalea Speaks Out About Why She Continued to Perform While One of Her Dancers Suffered From a Seizure

In a series of post on her Instagram Story feature, Azalea initially stated that the dancer that suffered the medical emergency is in a stable condition and doing better. Azalea also revealed the cause of the seizure stating that the strobing lights and temperature in the venue were the cause of the spasms.

Then proceeded to list why she continued to perform and stated that she hopes social media does not spread memes of her fallen dancer for the sake of comedic relief. All of which is totally commendable and understandable on behalf of the targeted artist.

However, Azalea’s final Instagram Story post got a bit dark…

In her final text post, Azalea pleaded for the masses to give her break from being berated with insults and disrespect because of the unfortunate medical crisis. From the looks of things, it appears that Iggy is on the verge of calling it quits from the entertainment industry altogether.

Then again, as an individual who has chosen to seek out a career in the forefront of society, there are some pitfalls to being a public figure. Azalea has made some questionable decisions in the past in regards to her personal life and artistic endeavors but, social media has been particularly harsh when it comes to her presence in the music realm.

It’s not necessarily her fault for continuing to perform while one of her dancers spasmed uncontrollably on the ground four feet away from her. But, the internet is a cruel place where everything is your fault if you happen to be a celebrity. Hopefully, Iggy and her backup dancer are in good spirits and they continue to make the art they want to make.

