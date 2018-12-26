Is Peta Murgatroyd Pregnant Again? Fans Spot Maybe Baby Bump in Christmas Photo

Peta Murgatroyd could be pregnant with her second child — and Instagram is going crazy over the possible news! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, shared some sweet photos from their Christmas holiday on Tuesday. It didn’t take long, however, for fans to notice that Murgatroyd was glowing, and, in one particular photo, Chmerkovskiy has his hand on his wife’s stomach, which is really what sparked the pregnancy chatter.

It appears as though Murgatroyd has a tiny bit of a baby bump going on — which really could be anything from a weird angle to an ill-fitting pajama top, but fans didn’t let it go unnoticed one way or the other.

You can check out the photo below.

The photo received more than 33,000 likes and several comments, most asking if Murgatroyd is pregnant.

“I think there is going to be 4 of you next Christmas,” wrote one Instagram user.

“It looks to me like a little bump and he’s touching her stomach so, I’m thinkin’ maybe so,” said a second.

“Merry Christmas! Oh my gosh, are you expecting?? If so congrats,” echoed a third. And the comments didn’t stop there. Some people offered their congratulations, jumping the gun on the pregnancy news, while others tried to defend the family, who was simply sharing a Christmas photo and not making a pregnancy announcement, as evidenced by the caption.

Neither Murgatroyd nor Chmerkovskiy have confronted the rumors.

The happy couple celebrated the holiday with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Val, and his fiancee, another Dancing With the Stars pro, Jenna Johnson. Val and Jenna got engaged in Italy back in June and have already started planning their wedding.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Six months later, they got married at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

