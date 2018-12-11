Jason Momoa Inspired by Tool Song While Filming Aquaman

Jason Momoa, the actor portraying the upcoming Justice League hero Aquaman, recently told Metal Hammer that he was inspired by a Tool song while filming his part as the underwater superhero.

Tool’s “Ticks and Leeches” was the song Momoa channeled while filming. Momoa, who is a well-known metalhead (and has been spotted at Metallica concerts and who often gives shout-outs to Pantera during interviews), told Metal Hammer that he builds many of his characters off of his favorite metal songs and artists, Tool being his most recent.

“Aquaman‘s pretty metal,” he told Metal Hammer. “I know no-one thinks that, but Aquaman‘s metal. I kind of build my characters off of metal songs. Conan (The Barbarian) was really heavy Pantera, I’d say Aquaman was probably mostly built out of Tool and (Metallica album) Kill ‘Em All. Ticks And Leeches, if I want to get specific. There’s a lot of Sabbath in there too.”

Aquaman opens in the U.S. on December 21st. Check out the song that inspired Momoa below:

Maynard James Keenan recently revealed the song he is most proud of in his 28-year music career during an interview on Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter on BBC Radio 1. During the interview, Maynard was asked which song he was most proud of. His answer? “Grand Canyon” by Puscifer. Although not nearly as heavy as “Ticks and Leeches, the song is a perfect example of the immense range of sound and music that Keenan is capable of.

Check out part of the interview below:

“I feel like it’s one of the few tracks that’s actually capturing landscape and soundscape altogether; and a difficult puzzle to put together ’cause it wasn’t easy to put all those elements vocally together. “To really make it work, it was very clunky. If you heard some of the early versions of it, what we we’re trying to do, it was like ‘Oh, bench this thing. It’s not working.’ “It really took a long time to kind of…not a long time, I shouldn’t say… The first initial attacks were like ‘This is a disaster. Like no wait, no it’s not. Move this part over to here, move this part over to here’ like now it measures up. Now the soundscape and the landscape starts to unveil. “We were trying to see through a lot of haze and a lot of fog for the end piece. So it took a little bit of cleaning up and patience to get through that one.”

During the same interview, Keenan also revealed the albums that had the deepest impact on him before he became the influential artist fans know him as today, including Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Devo’s Are We Not Men, Pink Floyd’s Animals and Low’s Things We Lost in the Fire. You can listen to the full interview here.

“If you listen to those early albums, most of them are, in my opinion… seem like they’re direct ripoffs of classic rock songs, just sped up and quirked out,” he said during the interview. “That discipline is so difficult for musicians because they’re looking for the payoff right away. So in this album, Things We Lost in the Fire, there is so much patience and restraint.”

