Jay-Z Birthday: Brooklyn Rapper Turns 49 Today

Unless you’ve lived under a rock, Jay-Z turned 49 today.

The notion of an almost 50 year old rapper still being consistent and relevant was foreign 20-years ago.

But we’ve evolved!

These days he’s giving pointed commentary to the New York Times. That’s a case study on life!

Thirteen studio albums: Reasonable Doubt in 1996 all the way to 4:44 in 2017.

“The album itself is one of the best bodies of work that we’ve seen in a long time,” DJ Clark Kent told me about Jay-Z’s 4:44 while on Scoop B Radio.

“So how can you say it’s lost anything when it’s still that shit. You might say that nobody is listening to the whole album, but instead songs that came off the album. But you know, the album was effective because his shows are sold out, which means people want to see him perform those records.”

DJ Clark Kent produced three tracks on Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt: “Brooklyn’s Finest”, which featured Notorious B.I.G., “Coming of Age” and “Cashmere Thoughts.” Kent thinks that Jay-Z’s 4:44 left an indelible mark on 2017. “His album worked especially because you look at other artists and they can’t go out and perform their whole album,” he said. “He can perform his whole album and people will say that was that sh*t,because the music does something to your soul, so you wanted to hear everything. You listened to his album because the body of work was special.”

DJ Clark Kent also produced My 1st Song, off Jay-Z’s The Black Album, a tribute to the beginning of his career. In the song, Jay-Z alludes to Clark Kent’s role in helping him break into the industry. My 1st Song was the last song on the album. And in the song, he states: ‘Clark Kent, that was good lookin’ out, n***a.’

Jay-Z doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon with the success of Roc Nation, Tidal and his own musical career.