Who Is Jennifer Aydin’s Brother & His Wife On RHONJ?

Jennifer Aydin will play a big part in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has gone to great lengths to arrange a wedding for her brother Michael, which has incited some controversy and backlash from the rest of the cast. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Michael and how he fits into Jennifer’s upcoming storyline.

Michael currently runs John Michaels Jewelry, which was started by his and Jennifer’s father thirty years ago. On the official website bio, Michael states that he developed an interest in taking over the family business at an early age. “As a young boy, I would often accompany my father to work,” he wrote.

Michael Currently Runs John Michaels Jewelry In Woodburry, New Jersey

“My interest in jewelry transformed into a fascination, spending every weekend at the store since the age of 13,” he added. “What started as a part-time job, developed into a career. I began traveling across the U.S. and the world learning about all aspects of the jewelry industry.” Michael would go on to graduate from the Gemological Institute of America in California and eventually became a Certified Diamonds Graduate.

In a blog post for the Bravo website, Jennifer revealed that her brother Michael still lives at their parents’ home in Plainview, Long Island. “My parents and older brother still live in the house that I grew up in,” she wrote.

Despite His Low Profile, He Is Believed to Play a Bigger Role In the Upcoming Season

Despite being related to a reality TV star, Michael has very little social media presence. The account that is believed to be his Instagram has one photo of him from November 11, which you can check out above. He has appeared a handful of times on Jennifer’s account.

He has also had very little screen time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, though that is set to change with his impending marriage and the extent of Jennifer’s involvement. Both he and Jennifer come from a traditional Turkish background, Jennifer explained on an episode of RHONJ that their family has had arranged marriages for generations. She went on to reveal that her marriage to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin was even arranged.

Furthermore, Jennifer explained that the marriage she arranged for Michael isn’t based solely on pairing two people up, but the fact that Michael and his fiancé met years ago and expressed some interest in one another.

Both Michael and the woman he is set to marry appear to be accepting of Jennifer’s involvement. Jennifer has also made a point on previous episodes that Michael is “no spring chicken” and that the sooner he settle down with a wife the better.