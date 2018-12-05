Jessica Simpson Calls Out Natalie Portman on Twitter for ‘Shaming’ Her

On Wednesday afternoon, singer and fashion entrepreneur Jessica Simpson took to Twitter to publicly address a comment made about her by actress Natalie Portman. Portman, whose pop-star drama Vox Lux will be released in theaters on December 7, has been doing press for the upcoming film. In an interview with USA Today, Portman talked about her own pop icons growing up, saying that, as a child she looked up to Madonna because she “saw someone who was brazen and disobedient and provocative and trying to mess with people and always changing.”

Then, she added “I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl.” Simpson evidently took offense to this statement and viewed it as Portman “sham[ing] other women for their choices.” Her tweet, which shared a photo of her statement in red with black lettering, directly addressed Portman, though the @natalieportman Twitter account is currently suspended.

In her statement, Simpson starts by saying “I was disappointed this morning when I read that I ‘confused’ you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999.” It is unclear what photo both women are referring to. Simpson appeared in GQ in July 2005 in a spread featuring a red white and blue American Flag bikini, from which Simpson posted a photo to her Instagram for the Fourth of July last year. At the time those photos were taken, Simpson was married to Nick Lachey.

In 1999, Simpson did her first media interview with Popstar! Magazine, which they have since shared on YouTube, paired with photos of Simpson from that era:

When the statement was first tweeted, some users were confused, asking what was going on, and what the original comments were that Simpson was referring to. Many quickly took Simpson’s side, replying with approvals such as “Yes queen !!! I’m going to my local Macy’s to get a pair of your shoes now !!” Other users interested in the conflict offered their dissent; @LWRomes wrote “Natalie was talking about her thoughts when she was 17 years old. This post is entirely unneeded and has taken everything she said out of context.”