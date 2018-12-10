VOTE: Should John Cena Be Marvel Avengers’ Next Captain America?

WWE Superstar and actor John Cena would love to be the next Captain America.

The conversation came up late last week when it came to Cena’s attention that many of his fans would like to see him play the patriotic Marvel icon. Is Cena interested? It sure sounds like it.

“If it’s out there if the Captain America people are listening and you’re watching right now, I’d totally do it,” Cena said, via Comicbook.com.

“I totally will, because I think I’d be a good Captain America… and I’ve already ruined everyone’s childhood, so it can’t get any worse!”

Cena wouldn’t be the first WWE Superstar to appear in a Marvel film. You may not remember, but Triple H played an evil vampire in Blade 3. The Rock’s name came up in rumors about Submariner, but we still haven’t seen a film about Namor. How many people would love to see Brock Lesnar play The Juggernaut, but definitely with a voice modulator. Brock’s voice definitely doesn’t match his look.

Currently, the role is being occupied by Chris Evans, and he appears in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, Evans sounds like a man at peace with moving on from the role.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

If Avengers Endgame is his last, there could be an opening for a new Captain America.

Cena plays Agent Burns in the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, which opens in theaters on December 21. There is no question he has the look and physique. Also, if you’re familiar with his WWE persona, you know the role isn’t a major departure from the guy he’s played on WWE television for the past 10-plus years.

On the flip side, Marvel fans may feel that Cena is so synonymous with an entirely different kind of entertainment, that casting him as Cap might cost a film its immersion qualities. Some might simply have an issue with his acting talent. I’ve certainly seen worse ideas, but what do you think. Should John Cena be the next Captain America?

Vote in the poll below: