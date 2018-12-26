PHOTO: Jon Gosselin & Girlfriend Celebrate Christmas With Collin & Hannah

Jon Gosselin celebrated the Christmas holiday with two of his children. The father of eight shared a photo on Instagram on December 25, after spending the day with some of his loved ones. Gosselin and his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, enjoyed the holiday with their respective kids — Conrad’s son and daughter and two of Gosselin’s brood. The bunch seems to get along nicely and it looks like they had a great day together.

You can see the photo below.

The Gosselin kids have been somewhat split up for some time now, as Collin has attended a boarding school away from home for several years. Additionally, Hannah, another one of the Gosselin sextuplets, has lived primarily with her dad for the past few years.

Jon Gosselin Has Sole Custody of His Daughter, Hannah

Back in 2015, it was reported that Gosselin filed for sole custody of Hannah.

“Jon’s priority is what is best for the kids,” Gosselin’s attorney Kristen Doleva told E! News at the time.

“Jon is currently not commenting on the situation. His focus remains on his children,” his rep told the outlet.

“Jon is filing for custody because Hannah has expressed she is unhappy and uncomfortable in the house with Kate [Gosselin],” an unnamed source explained.

Jon Was Recently Awarded Temporary Sole Custody of Collin

Now, three years later, Gosselin is caring for both Hannah and her brother Collin, both 14. Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Gosselin was awarded temporary sole custody of Collin. He and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, were supposed to go to court over the matter, but Kate tried to postpone the hearing and a judge made the decision without further ado.

“It took a while to get here, but things are all coming together. Jon just wants to have his family back, and live his life,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Jon and Kate Gosselin are expected to be in court together at a later date.

Jon and Kate Gosselin are also parents to 14-year-old sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady, all of whom live with Kate.