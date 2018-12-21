Kaley Cuoco Pregnant? ‘TBBT’ Actress Confronts Rumors Head on

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime sort of vacation/honeymoon with her husband, Karl Cook, in Europe. The two spent some time in Switzerland before heading to Italy to continue their romantic getaway.

On Thursday, Cuoco posted a cute photo on Instagram. The picture was taken in Lugano and showed her and Cook sharing a kiss. The way that Cuoco was bent over, it looked like she may have been concealing a baby bump under her coat. Within a few minutes of the photo being posted, some fans started asking if Cuoco was pregnant and asking when she was due.

You can see the photo below.

Cuoco took to her Instagram story to clear up the rumors and to call people out for being so forward with her.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” Cuoco asked. “Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that,” she said.

The Big Bang Theory actress then debunked the rumors.

“I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle? Seriously, shut up,” she added.

Cuoco and Cook are still on holiday and seem to be having the best time, despite the social media hiccup. Thankfully, Cuoco is still using her Instagram story as a diary for her adventures. The two are currently in Milan, visiting a fabric factory and enjoying some of Italy’s finest cuisine. A couple of hours ago, they enjoyed an afternoon espresso together.

Fans have been glued to Cuoco’s Instagram account, many living vicariously through her as she experiences some of the most incredible sights, foods, and moments.