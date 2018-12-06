Kamie Crawford: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamie Crawford joins Nev on the December 5 episode of Catfish to solve the show’s latest mystery. In the lead up to the show, MTV released a snippet of the episode which showed Crawford, 2010’s Miss Teen USA and now a journalist, declare, “Boom I told you I’m the FBI!” Sadly, despite her many accomplishments, graduating from Quantico is not one of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. After Winning 2010, Crawford Lived in One of Donald Trump’s Apartments for a Year

As part of her booty for winning the 2010 Miss Teen USA at the Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas, Crawford lived for a year in one of Donald Trump’s apartments for a year, the Washington Post noted in their report on her victory. At the time of her win, Crawford was 17 years old. Crawford roommates for the year, the Post said, were the winners of Trump’s other pageants, Miss Universe and Miss USA.

Crawford, a native of Potomac, Maryland, was the first woman from her state to win Miss Teen USA. In addition to the main title, Crawford took home the Miss Photogenic award. As the victor, Crawford received a $100,000 college scholarship. Crawford’s closest competitors for the title had been Lexi Atkins of Illinois and Emma Baker from California.

2. Crawford Says, ‘Donald Trump Doesn’t Like Black People’

Crawford has taken on the president on his favorite medium, Twitter. In October 2016, Crawford tweeted, “As the first (woman of color) to win the title in almost a decade – I was forewarned prior to meeting him that, “Mr. Trump doesn’t like black people. So don’t take it the wrong way if he isn’t extremely welcoming towards you. If he is, then (you) must be the “type” of black he likes.” Crawford made her disclosures after Lauren Duca reported on Trump saying that he would “deliberately” walk in on women at his pageants. In reference to that report, Crawford said, “I believe every word.”

In a follow-up message, Crawford said, “Now again… I’m 17. Only experienced racism personally ONCE and it was outside of my hometown. SO needless to say, I was totally caught off guard and super nervous (because) this is supposed to be my boss I’m meeting – and he might not like me ALREADY?” Crawford spoke about her culture in a 2014 interview where she said, “I have learned to be fully comfortable in my own skin. Everybody is beautiful and we as women and as a culture need to learn how to accept ourselves –– flaws and all.”

3. Crawford Has Been Signed With JAG Models Since 2013

Crawford graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 2010 in Potomac where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. That year, Crawford enrolled at the New York Film Academy. In 2013, Crawford signed with JAG models and two years later, she graduated from Fordham University. Crawford told Essence in 2014 that being signed to JAG is great because she doesn’t have to “try to fit into any mold.”

4. Crawford Has Previously Cited Beyonce as One of Her Biggest Inspirations

In a May 2014 interview with Essence, Crawford identified Beyonce as her style icon saying, ” Beyoncé of course! I also love the way Kim Kardashian styles her curves to perfection. Every time she steps out, she steps OUT!” As a testament to her fandom, Crawford tweeted after Beyonce’s performance at the 2016 BET Awards, “Beyoncé’s performance was incredible in person… But on TV?!? The chillsssss I have right now watching this are insane. INSANE.” While after right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren criticized Beyonce’s performance at the Super Bowl in 2016, Crawford wrote on Twitter, “On the real though. I would pay my last and final dollar to watch Beyoncé slang Tomi Lahren’s narrow ass from Texas to Timbuktu.”

5. Max Has Said He Will Return to the Show to ‘Say Hi’

Max Joseph left Catfish after seven seasons to further his filmmaking career, his last episode aired on August 22. But don’t worry fans, Max says that he will return from time-to-time to say “Hi.”

In a statement on his departure, Joseph said, via Deadline, “Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from ‘Catfish’. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes. For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.” While in a similar statement, Nev described working with Joseph as the most “meaningful” experience of his life.

