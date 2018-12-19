Kara Kay, Survivor 37 Finale: Can She Make it to the End?

Kara Kay, a San Diego-based realtor and former NFL cheerleader, has made it to the final six contestants on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the 37th season of the show. Now the question is – will she be able to make it all the way to the end?

Kara has already proven that she is fierce and driven enough to make to as far as she has. Her CBS bio states that she will do anything to make it to the end because she knows how to adapt to any situation, get along with the people she needs to get along with, and keep herself focused on the prize – $1 million dollars.

This former NFL cheerleader turned realtor is listing off all the reasons she’s walking into #Survivor with confidence. Plus, Kara's spilling the one thing she’ll do ANYTHING for in the game. pic.twitter.com/5d3oyAzL2I — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 8, 2018

“I am relentless. I don’t give up,” she told CBS at the beginning of the season. “I know how to get along and even make friends with all walks of life. I’m kind of a chameleon. I guess I’d consider myself pretty savvy and adept. I observe everything, yet have the ability to keep to myself if need be. I’m strong and focused, therefore could be a threat in challenges. Plus, I am not afraid to be cutthroat if I have to. In today’s world, I think you’d call that savage. My social game would be impressive, plus I could win over the jury with game tactics and strategy.”

A former San Diego Chargers cheerleader, Kara went on to get her real estate license and has reportedly sold more than $239 million in real estate since starting. She studied international politics for a year at Oxford University in addition to earning a BA from San Diego State, according to Fansided. She enjoys running, yoga and snowboarding when she isn’t competing for a boat-load of money on reality television.

But does this cheerleader-turned-realtor have what it takes to make it to the Final Tribal? She has an Immunity Challenge win under her belt, and if she makes it to the end of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, she will likely have a few guaranteed votes. With the way things are going now, it looks like the Final Four fire-making challenge will play a big role in whether or not she moves on.

Either way, it comes down to who she sits next to. If she’s against either Davie or Nick, she will have to be pretty convincing to prove to the jury that she has been influential and instrumental to the show throughout the season. Despite how likable she is and how great she is working with groups of people in voting blocs, it would still be a long shot for her to be able to snag a win against either of the remaining Davids. If she sits with a combination of Mike, Angelina or Alison she might have a shot at making it to the end, but that remains to be seen.

