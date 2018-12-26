Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Details & Photos 2018: Here’s Who Was There & What We Know

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for it’s over-the-top Christmas traditions and exorbitant gift exchange, and this year was no exception. From their ornate Christmas trees to their annual Christmas card, from their A-list Christmas Eve party to Christmas morning with all of their kids, fans have been soaking up every post and detail the famous family shared as they celebrated the holiday season.

According to an Instagram story Kourtney shared of the family’s stockings laid out by the fireplace, grandma Mary Jo, Kris and her boyfriend Corey, Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott and their children Mason, Penelope and Reign, Kim and Kanye West and their children North, Saint and Chicago, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, Rob and his daughter Dream, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, and Kendall were all in attendance. This was Stormi, Chicago, and True’s first Christmas.

Here’s everything we know about the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebrations this year:

The Christmas Card

The family’s Christmas card drew extra attention this year, as it was missing Kardashian-Jenners siblings Kendall and Rob and their matriarch, Kris Jenner. Fans of the family wondered why they had been left out, especially Kendall, who is usually featured in the yearly photo. When someone commented “poor Kenny” on Khloe’s Instagram post of the picture, Khloe responded, “She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies.” When Kim shared the photo with her 123million followers, she explained “Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!”

The Christmas Eve Party

This year’s Christmas Eve party was hosted by the “Kardashian-Jenner-West Family,” and held at Kim and Kanye West’s home. The Winter Wonderland included a sled slope on the West’s Calabasas property, which they had covered with artificially made snow, and an appearance by Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch. In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner-Wests and their families and significant others, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton were in attendance. John Legend, who has been touring his Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” around the country, performed with his band at the party.

New moms Khloe and Kylie, whose daughters had their first Christmases this year, wore glamorous “Mommy & Me” style matching outfits with their babies.

According to Instagram, Caitlyn Jenner and her girlfriend Sophia Hutchins were also in attendance.

Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the sisters shared video of their families coming together at Kris Jenner’s home to celebrate the holiday. Each grandchild received what appeared to be a gift “station,” and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope was filmed riding around on a unicorn PonyCycle.

Rob gifted his sisters with fuzzy pink Louis Vuitton slippers, and Kris received a Louis Vuitton suitcase that said “Rich As F—” across the front of it. From her mom, Kourtney shared that she was given two animatronic dolls from Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” ride; she said it was the first gift she ever received that made her cry.