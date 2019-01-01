Kathie Lee Gifford Leaving ‘Today’: When Is Her Last Day?

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving Today. The longtime talk show host announced her departure earlier this month and will make her exit in April, presumably when her contract is up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gifford Made Her Emotional Announcement on Air

“I have something to share with everybody, and it’s bittersweet as these things always are. I’ve been here almost 11 years; thought I would stay one year, something happened along the way. I fell in love… And now, when it’s our eleventh anniversary, I am going to be leaving the ‘Today’ show,” she said, getting emotional on air.

“I want to thank everyone who has watched us all these years as well because we started out as a nothing burger and we were outside on the plaza and the wind was blowing and the cards were flying and it was a disaster. I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterward. I have my idea of who might be absolutely wonderful, but there’s a great pool of talent and beauty and heart right within our own family. And if they come from outside the (‘Today’) family, they will soon become family because you all treat everybody that way,” she added.

You can watch her announcement in the video below.

"It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/YsHIq6c9ev — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

She Has Been in the Business for More Than 20 Years

Gifford co-hosted Live! with Regis Philbin for 15 years, leaving the show in 2000. She joined Today in 2008, with plans to only stay for one year, as she expressed. Over the past decade, Gifford has become extremely close with co-host Hoda Kotb.

“The minute you stepped into my life… everything changed. Everything good that has happened in my life has happened because you came,” Kotb told Gifford.

Today has not officially announced when Gifford’s last day on air will be, but it will be sometime in April.

Gifford mentioned having a few projects lined up, but she did not elaborate on her plans post-Today. According to her IMDb page, Gifford recently finished filming Then Came You. She doesn’t have anything else slated for the new year, however.