Kendall Jenner Still Reportedly Dating Boyfriend Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner has been walking runways all over the world, appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and strutting down the catwalk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She has also reportedly been dating basketball player Ben Simmons, who has been rumored to be her boyfriend for months. According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner recently got caught cheering for Simmons at one of his games, when he was playing against her sister Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Jenner was caught jokingly booing Thompson, but Khloe reportedly came to her sister’s defense, saying, “My sister was watching HER man Play against my man … So, of course, she’s going to heckle the opposing team.”

Elle recently reported that Jenner had been spotted hanging out with Simmons’ mom, so it’s clear that the two are at least fairly serious.

Prior to dating Jenner, Simmons was in a publicly messy relationship with singer Tinashe, who recently participated as a contestant on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. According to Mercury News, there were rumors that Simmons dumped Tinashe for Jenner. TMZ reported that, over the summer, Simmons amped up security over the situation. TMZ stated that, “Sources close to Simmons tell us … Tinashe’s been suspiciously popping up regularly at places he goes with Kendall … way past the point of coincidence. Our sources say Ben thinks she’s become so obsessive he doesn’t want to take chances … especially because of Kendall, and that’s why he’s talking about hiring extra muscle.”

.@Tinashe defends herself against claims that ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons hired security because she was stalking him. Last week, Tinashe was at the same club as Simmons & new GF Kendall Jenner. She told TMZ he was texting her while there with Jenner. Simmons claimed she was lying. pic.twitter.com/qilAKw0S5b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2018

Tinashe had alleged that Simmons was texting her while he was hanging out with Jenner, as reported by Daily Mail. In addition to Tinashe’s comments, her brother, Kudzai Kachingwe, also publicly accused Simmons of cheating on his sister. He wrote on Twitter, “People all lied on her talking fake news about my sis doing kardashian shit u cheat on her w a Jenner.” He also wrote, “Never met you before in my life. Days after u break my sis heart u do this … no f–king excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out.”

Tinashe ended up commenting about all the allegations and rumors surrounding her break up from Simmons via Twitter. Tinashe wrote, “The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied. And of course I’m not a stalker lol … I always try to do the right thing and be the bigger person and often people take advantage of that. I’m sensitive as hell and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at all of this Hollywood shit.”

ben simmons really got kendall jenner at a Drexel game 🤣pic.twitter.com/oJ42gt2azh — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) December 1, 2018

Simmons and Tinashe, according to Daily Mail, only dated from March until May 2018. The same month of his break up with Tinashe, Simmons had been spotted out with Jenner.

As for Kendall Jenner’s thoughts on her man’s ex drama, a source told People that, “It’s been annoying [her] that the drama with Tinashe has come up,” and she hates the negative attention.

This is not Jenner’s first time being romantically linked to a basketball player. Over the past year, she had also been linked to Blake Griffin, but that reportedly fizzled out at some point.