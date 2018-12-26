Kennedy Center Honors 2018 Time & Channel on TV Tonight

Tonight is the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and this year’s honorees are Cher, composer Philip Glass, country star Reba McEntire, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, and the co-creators of “Hamilton”. The Kennedy Center Honors features entertainers receiving recognition for their accomplishments and life work. The event is not live, as it is previously taped, but it airs tonight. Get the rundown on what time the event airs, what channel to watch on TV, how to watch the program online, tonight’s performers and more below.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS 2018 TIME & DATE: The Kennedy Center Honors for 2018 were held earlier this month, in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2018, but they air on December 26, 2018. This is the 41st year of the annual event and it will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS 2018 CHANNEL: The show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find the details here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS 2018 PERFORMERS & SCHEDULE: According to Gold Derby, each of the honorees will be paid tribute to in this order – Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, “Hamilton”, Philip Glass, and Cher. Here is the lineup for the performers and what to expect. For Reba McEntire’s segment, the people participating in performances and speeches include Bobby Bones, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Antebellum, Melissa Peterman, Kristen Chenoweth and Brooks and Dunn. Shorter’s segment is next and it includes Jason Moran, the Wayne Shorter Tribute Jazz Band, Herbie Hancock, Hancock with Esperanza Spaulding, Bernie Williams and Renee Fleming.

For the “Hamilton” segment, the performers and speakers are Anthony Ramos, Phillippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The performers during Philip Glass’ segment include Paul Simon, Jon Batiste, the Philip Glass Ensemble, Anjelique Kidjo, Annie Clark, Jennifer Koh, and S. Epatha Merkerson. For Cher’s tribute segment, the participants include Whoopi Goldberg, Little Big Town, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Lambert and Cyndi Lauper.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and starred in “Hamilton” spoke with CBS News about being honored with such esteem for the Kennedy Center Honors and he said, “Who even thought this was in the realm of possibility? The fact that they’re honoring our collective work means the world. I get to meet all of the other honorees — that’s the most interesting part.”