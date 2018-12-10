Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend: Who Is Kenny Petty?

On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj posted a series of photos of a new man to her Instagram account. The photos and new relationship proved controversial to many of Minaj’s followers after the man was identified as Kenny Petty. According to TMZ, Petty is a registered sex offender; TMZ reports, based on obtained court records, that he “was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995.” He and his victim were both 16 at the time of his conviction.

In the first intimate Instagram photo, Minaj cozies up to him as he lifts one of her legs up and holds it against him; he looks affectionately at her, as she makes a kissy face to the camera. The second photo is a solo shot of her rumored boyfriend, as he looks away from the camera. The caption accompanying the photos borrows lyrics from Adele’s hit song “Hello:” “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time…” The post, which has its comment section disabled, has over 1.95million likes.

E! News points out that this is not the first time Minaj featured Petty on her social media.