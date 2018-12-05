Twitter Reacts to Kevin Hart Hosting the 2019 Oscars

Kevin Hart has been chosen to host the 91st Academy Awards. The comedian and actor confirmed the news mere hours after Deadline announced that he was one of the serious candidates.

“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”

"The academy eyes Kevin Hart to host Oscars." pic.twitter.com/U3curw1Q4a — Jennifer (@jennisince94) December 5, 2018

Hart Considers His 2019 Hosting Role the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’

Hart’s selection comes on the heels of the mixed reactions that Jimmy Kimmel received for hosting the 90th Academy Awards. Many Twitter users feel that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is an improvement over Kimmel, especially given his aforementioned enthusiasm to host. “Kevin Hart is hosting this years’ Oscars,” wrote one user. “I love this. Great choice. This show will have amazing energy. Please tell me @TheRock will make an appearance.”

“Hell yeah!,” wrote another positive user. “#KevinHart is hosting the Oscars! Consistently funny, broad appeal, excellent track record with sellout concerts world wide and string of Box Office success. Congrats @KevinHart4real.” Check out some equally enthusiastic reactions below.

Hell yeah! #KevinHart is hosting the Oscars! Consistently funny, broad appeal, excellent track record with sellout concerts world wide and string of Box Office success. Congrats @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/5ObFHIaSG1 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) December 5, 2018

ow i bet the oscar is gonna be fun now @KevinHart4real should have did this a long time ago 😆 — vampire (@Troybenz21) December 5, 2018

Congratulations Kevin Hart for being the Host of The Oscars! Can’t wait! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cJ6of4Lj1d — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) December 5, 2018

Kevin Hart is hosting the Oscars which is awesome… especially if he hires a diverse writing staff. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) December 5, 2018

Kevin hart is hosting the oscars i like it #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/ydh8u2pVqw — 👹 (widows fan acc) (@QTarantinoskid) December 5, 2018

Kevin Hart as #Oscars host is a great idea. He isn't my cup of tea, but he's popular and in a year where there's the potential to have many big studio movies nominated for Best Picture, it'll be the much needed win the Academy has been thirsty for. — Ronnie Boadu (@ronnieboadu) December 5, 2018

Many Twitter Users Feel That Hart Will Be an Improvement Over the Past Few Years

There are other users, however, who are more skeptical. Some feel that Hart was a safe choice on the part of the Academy, and would have liked to have seen a more unique pick, or that Hart’s outlandish style of comedy might not mesh well with the show’s format.

“We’re gonna have to witness that munchkin Kevin Hart scream unfunny “jokes” at us for three hours?!,” wrote one disgruntled fan. Check out some of the less-than-thrilled reactions below.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Oscars will be hosted by Kevin Hart!!, Everyone: pic.twitter.com/rD6inqfC2H — ❄️ Kayla ❄️ (@Wispermill) December 5, 2018

We’re gonna have to witness that munchkin Kevin Hart scream unfunny “jokes” at us for three hours?! I’m- #oscars pic.twitter.com/c328WAIuol — 〰️ (@Khaleeezus) December 5, 2018

kevin hart is going to host the oscars.. pic.twitter.com/sULkgIQVF8 — damaris (@elioperlsman) December 5, 2018

kevin hart is hosting the oscars pic.twitter.com/YZcf29oiG5 — h (@youresoartdeco) December 5, 2018

[kevin hart selected to host the Oscars] pic.twitter.com/oFQVix8Ywu — “Budget Steven Yeun” (@RealSeanYoo) December 5, 2018

Of all the people who would be better at hosting the Oscars they choose Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/XFwmuX8bw0 — aaron wolf (@andy_dwyers) December 5, 2018

There were also many users who felt that Hart’s hosting duties would not be complete without a cameo from or a routine with his frequent co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The real-life friends have made two films together, and fans are confident that Johnshon showing up would only make Hart more enjoyable as the host.

“I will only accept @KevinHart4real hosting The Oscars if, in the opening number, @TheRock takes the stage and pulls him out of his front pocket,” wrote one user.

I will only accept @KevinHart4real hosting The Oscars if, in the opening number, @TheRock takes the stage and pulls him out of his front pocket. — Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) December 5, 2018

If @KevinHart4real is in fact in consideration to host Oscars 2019, at least team him up with @TheRock — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) December 5, 2018

Kevin Hart is hosting the #Oscars this year and I know it’ll be great! Hopefully @TheRock makes an appearance, their back and forth is hilarious on social media @KevinHart4real — Steve (Onizam) (@TheOnizam) December 5, 2018

The Oscars should get @TheRock to co-host with @KevinHart4real — Herb Marselas (@HerbMarselas) December 5, 2018

The Rock should co-host the Oscars with Kevin Hart — Greg Pomes (@Greg_Pomes) December 5, 2018

Many Are Hoping That Hart’s Hosting Skits Will Include a Cameo from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” Hart wrote in an Instagram statement. “To be able to join the legendary list of host[s] that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now.”

Hart will be the fourth African American to emcee the show, following Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chris Rock; each of whom hosted multiple years. Goldberg, in particular, has hosted four different shows. Read his full Instagram statement above.