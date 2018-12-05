Twitter Reacts to Kevin Hart Hosting the 2019 Oscars

Kevin Hart has been chosen to host the 91st Academy Awards. The comedian and actor confirmed the news mere hours after Deadline announced that he was one of the serious candidates.
“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.”
Hart Considers His 2019 Hosting Role the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Hart’s selection comes on the heels of the mixed reactions that Jimmy Kimmel received for hosting the 90th Academy Awards. Many Twitter users feel that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is an improvement over Kimmel, especially given his aforementioned enthusiasm to host. “Kevin Hart is hosting this years’ Oscars,” wrote one user. “I love this. Great choice. This show will have amazing energy. Please tell me @TheRock will make an appearance.”
“Hell yeah!,” wrote another positive user. “#KevinHart is hosting the Oscars! Consistently funny, broad appeal, excellent track record with sellout concerts world wide and string of Box Office success. Congrats @KevinHart4real.” Check out some equally enthusiastic reactions below.
Many Twitter Users Feel That Hart Will Be an Improvement Over the Past Few Years
There are other users, however, who are more skeptical. Some feel that Hart was a safe choice on the part of the Academy, and would have liked to have seen a more unique pick, or that Hart’s outlandish style of comedy might not mesh well with the show’s format.
“We’re gonna have to witness that munchkin Kevin Hart scream unfunny “jokes” at us for three hours?!,” wrote one disgruntled fan. Check out some of the less-than-thrilled reactions below.
There were also many users who felt that Hart’s hosting duties would not be complete without a cameo from or a routine with his frequent co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The real-life friends have made two films together, and fans are confident that Johnshon showing up would only make Hart more enjoyable as the host.
“I will only accept @KevinHart4real hosting The Oscars if, in the opening number, @TheRock takes the stage and pulls him out of his front pocket,” wrote one user.
Many Are Hoping That Hart’s Hosting Skits Will Include a Cameo from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
View this post on Instagram
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” Hart wrote in an Instagram statement. “To be able to join the legendary list of host[s] that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now.”
Hart will be the fourth African American to emcee the show, following Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chris Rock; each of whom hosted multiple years. Goldberg, in particular, has hosted four different shows. Read his full Instagram statement above.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook