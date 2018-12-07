Who Will Host the Oscars Now? Top 5 Predictions

Kevin Hart

Getty Kevin Hart attends "Night School" Red Carpet Screening.

After it was announced by the Motion Picture Academy that actor and comedian Kevin Hart was hosting the 91st Academy Awards, controversy broke online over tweets Hart posted several years ago. The tweets in question were deemed homophobic by many, who then criticized The Academy’s choice to make Hart their host. Hart, who starred in the comedy Night School earlier this year, deleted many of the tweets before sharing a video and lengthy caption to Instagram in which he said “If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming.”

Late Thursday night, Hart took to social media again, this time to step down as the Oscars host. He posted a second video to his Instagram, explaining that The Academy called him telling him he needed to apologize or they would find a new host; he said he “passed on the apology.” He then followed up with a tweet explaining that the decision to step down was “because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.” He then apologized to the LGBTQ community for

Now that Kevin Hart is not hosting the 91st Academy Awards, here are some of the top predictions for his replacement:

1. Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner host

GettyBilly Eichner speaks during a rally featuring former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden

2. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish host

Host Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

3. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda accepts the President’s Merit Award onstage at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

4. Chris Rock

5. Ricky Gervais

