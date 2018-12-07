Eniko Parrish & Kevin Hart: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eniko Parrish is Kevin Hart’s wife. The couple has been married since 2016. On July 19, 2017, rumors that Hart had been seen cheating on Parrish hit the internet.

Parrish and Hart were able to work through that challenging time and the comedian is now facing additional backlash, this time completely unrelated to his wife. Hart decided to step down at the host of the 2019 Oscar’s after refusing to remove some homophobic tweets.

1. Hart Apologized for the Tweets After Saying He Wouldn’t

Shortly after Hart was announced as the Oscar’s host, he tweeted that he heard from the Academy.

“So, I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin apologize for your tweets… or we’re going to have to move on and find another host,'” Hart said in a video he posted to Instagram. He captioned the post, “I know who I am and so do the people closest to me.”

Hours later, he issued the following apology, confirming that he chose to step down as the Oscar’s host.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing, talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people… I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again,” Hart tweeted on Thursday.

2. Reports Claimed Hart Cheated on Parrish While He Was in Miami

Last year, reports that Hart was spotted canoodling with a woman that wasn’t his wife surfaced. According to Radar Online, Hart was spotted outside of a luxury Miami hotel around 5:00 a.m. on July 3, hanging out with a mystery woman.

The actor was in a Lexus sedan with the unknown woman for about 20 minutes while at least one onlooker filmed him. According to the report, Hart and this brunette woman had been together at LIV nightclub before getting into the car together. The popular gossip site posted photos and videos from that night. In said photos and videos, it’s clear to make out Hart’s face. In one still, the mystery woman’s face is very clear, though she has not yet been identified.

Kevin Hart was caught allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Hart with mysterious woman in Lexus, then proceeded to hotel. pic.twitter.com/HyCBJ55gUy — Rarolae.com (@TheRaroLaeBlog) July 19, 2017

“It’s obvious they were up to no good,” an onlooker told Radar Online. “She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by,” the source continued.

Hart seems to have responded to the allegations with the following Instagram post.

3. Parrish Gave Birth to the Couple’s First Child in May 2017

Back in May, Hart and Parrish announced that they were expecting their first child together. Hart made the announcement on Mother’s Day, posting the following message on Instagram.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed.”

A few months later, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Kenzo Kash. Kenzo makes frequent appearances on his parents’ social media accounts.

4. Hart & Parrish Got Married in 2016

Hart and Parrish said their “I do’s” in front of 200 guests in Santa Barbara, California, on August 13, 2016.

“I’m looking forward to getting married. We got seven years under our belt, been engaged for two. It’s time,” Hart told Us Weekly before his wedding.

Parrish wore not one, but two wedding dresses, both designed by Vera Wang, according to Us Weekly.

The gown that Parrish wore during the ceremony was a mermaid style with a sheer lace plunging V-neck. The skirt was fitted at the hips and flared out into a full train. Parrish paired the gown with Sophia Webster heels and a cathedral veil.

The second gown that Parrish wore to the couple’s reception was simply stunning. It featured long-sleeves, sheer lace, and was backless.

Hart proposed to Parrish at her 30th birthday party. Hart got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to be his wife back in 2014. He made the announcement that “she said yes” on his Instagram account (you can see the photo above).

Parrish was so excited to get engaged. She posted a video to Instagram with the following caption.

“I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world.. Thirty as been GREAT to me thus far, I wouldn’t trade it for anything..Thanks to my dearest friends, fam, and the LOVE of my life… for making this day a memorable one! You all hold a special place in my heart! xO.”

5. Hart’s Ex-Wife, Torrei, Accused Him of Cheating on Her

Hart married his first wife, Torrei, in 2003. The couple has two children together; a son named Hendrix, 9, and a daughter named Heaven, 12. Kevin and Torrei split up in 2011. Three years later, when Hart was dating Parrish, Torrei came forward and accused her ex’s new girlfriend of being a home-wrecker.

“It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage. When you have your kids saying, ‘Mommy, what happened?’ I never lashed out. I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I’ve had moments where—trust and believe—I wanted to K.O. her ass,” Torrei told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“Here’s what’s sad. My ex-wife is the mother of my 2 beautiful kids & is well taken care of,I go above & beyond what the court ordered me 2do Because she is the mother of my kids I would never slander her name or anybody that she’s dealing with. I’ve actually embraced the man that she is dealing with nothing but positivity. I’m a mature adult, I’m not a teenager. That man is going to be around my kids and for that reason alone I want to have a positive relationship with him. 4 her 2 continue 2 talk about my Woman is honestly sad especially after 5yrs of us being [together] & a total of 6 1/2 years from me leaving her. With that being said don’t believe the hype people, I’ve been separated & divorced for a long time now people. I’ve moved on with my life (sic),” Hart wrote in a series of tweets.

“My woman has nothing to do with my past marriage problems in any way shape or form. It’s almost 7yrs total of me not being with my Ex. I want nothing but the best for her & her boyfriend and that will not change. I ignore negativity, being bitter & angry will get u know where (sic),” Hart added.