WATCH: Kodak Black Walks Out of Interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning

Kodak Black has quickly become of hip-hop’s most notable rising stars. At the tender age of just 21-years-old, he’s been able to accumulate millions of fans with hits like “Tunnel Vision,” “ZEZE,” and “Transportin’.” Unfortunately, during his rise to prominence, he’s faced a multitude of legal troubles that have derailed him from becoming an even larger successful mainstream artist.

With the release of his second studio album, Dying to Live, scheduled to release this Friday, the “No Flockin” rapper made his very first appearance on the legendary Hot 97 to sit down with the Ebro in the Morning crew. Unfortunately, the interview didn’t go as planned and Kodak chose to leave the interview in the midst of conversation. Check out Kodak’s full interview in the video above.

Kodak Black vs Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning

As most Hot 97 interviews tend to go, both the artist and the radio host team of Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez began on good terms. Right out the gate, Ebro instantly brings up Kodak’s extensive rap sheet from weapon possession to smoking marijuana in the presence of his child to his parole violations and more. Fortunately, the conversation took a positive turn and Kodak mentioned taking accountability for his reckless actions.

Throughout the interview, Kodak and the Ebro in the Morning squad discussed Kodak’s acceptance of death, his Haitian heritage, his struggles with karmic energy, his desire to be considered a lyricist, and how “No Flockin” inspired Cardi B‘s biggest hit to date, “Bodak Yellow.”

During the interview, the young hip-hop artist inspired a laugh confusing the legendary Ol’ Dirty Bastard and the Geto Boy’s iconic Bushwick Bill. He also was able to get some promo off for his upcoming album, Dying to Live, stating that acts like Offset, Travis $cott, Lil Pump and more would be on his latest LP before things took a turn for a worse.

At the 15-minute mark, Ebro brought up Kodak’s upcoming sexual assault trial which instantaneously sky-rocketed the tension in the room. After adjusting himself in his seat and obviously appearing to be displeased, Kodak had this to say,

“I feel like sometimes when n****s be going through s**t, y’all be entertained by bullshit. You know what I’m talking about? Change the subject or I’m gonna walk out.”

Ebro chose to oblige and let Kodak and his crew exit the studio but not before he could be heard saying,

“He don’t tell me what to talk about in my show.”

Interview over.

Kodak Black’s Sexual Assault Case

Back in February 2016, Kodak Black was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in his hotel room in Florence, South Carolina. In a warrant obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “[Octave] forced the victim onto the bed in the room and then onto the floor of the room. The [defendant] removed the victim’s underwear and attacked her orally and then penetrated her.”

According to police Kodak who’s real name is Dieuson Octave also bit the woman in the chest and neck area. A sexual assault kit verified the injuries, and the woman identified Octave as her attacker.

Kodak Black’s upcoming trial for this particular case is scheduled for the upcoming spring of 2019.

Kodak’s Future

Since Kodak’s release from a Broward County Main Jail in August 2018 after serving seven months on child neglect, weapon possession, and probation violation charges, he’s surprisingly turned his life around. Kodak has relocated to the west coast, uses his platform to preach positive messages, and hopes to enroll in college in the near future.

But will that be enough to keep him from possibly facing a multi-year sentence come next year? We’re not sure but we got high hopes for the youth and hope he chooses to walk the straight and narrow and prosper for the betterment of he and his family’s lives. With that said, check out Kodak Black’s latest single, “Testimony,” off of his upcoming Dying to Live LP set to drop this Friday, December 14th below.

