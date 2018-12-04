Lala Kent & Jax Taylor Deal With Their Father’s Deaths on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 2018 Premiere

After season 6 of Vanderpump Rules filmed, two of the cast members’ fathers died. Lala Kent and Jax Taylor both dealt with the deaths of their dads and on the season 7 premiere, their losses are brought up to VPR viewers. Taylor’s dad passed away prior to the season 6 reunion, so his death was talked about at the reunion. Taylor was devastated and said that his father’s passing made him realize just how special his now-fiancee was to him. He called his dad his best friend and talked about how most of his fellow cast members were really there for him through his grief.

Taylor’s dad was named Ronald Cauchi and he died on December 28, 2017 after battling cancer. Shortly after his father’s passing, Taylor wrote the following tribute on Instagram, “Where do I begin… I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend. I didn’t go a day without texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it. My dad loved his family more than anything in the world. He was the ‘perfect father’ and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad way too soon, but I have to hope and pray that God has a bigger plan for him.”

Cauchi was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer in October 2017 and he was gone around two months after the diagnosis. Since his dad’s passing, Taylor has proposed to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who supported him during his time of need. The two are currently engaged.

As for Lala Kent, her dad’s death was more of a surprise. Kent’s father, Kent Burningham, died on April 21, 2018, at the age of 64, according to People. Several of the Vanderpump Rules cast members flew out to attend Kent’s dad’s funeral and show their support for her loss as well. Two days after her dad’s death, Kent posted this message on social media, announcing the sad news, “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

On Father’s Day, two months after her dad’s passing, Kent remembered the man who raised her on Instagram, writing, “There isn’t a minute that goes by I don’t think of you. Not one second my heart doesn’t hurt. Not a moment that I feel whole. Today is heartbreaking and beautiful all at once. I miss you. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. I miss hugging you. I miss it all. I’m so grateful to call you mine, dad. I am forever thankful and forever changed. Happy Father’s Day, my sweet dad. Until we meet again.” According to Page Six, Kent’s dad died unexpectedly, in his sleep, but Kent confirms on Vanderpump Rules this season that her dad had a stroke and got into an accident.

A few months after her dad’s passing, Kent got engaged to now-fiance Randall Emmett, according to Bravo TV. Kent revealed that she found out Emmett had actually asked her dad’s permission for her hand in marriage just before his sudden death.