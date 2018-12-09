Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson’s Legal Problems Since ’90 Day Fiance’ Airing

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson, of 90 Day Fiance, have been dealing with issues on the show. Larissa has not been happy about their living situation and wants more separation from Colt’s mother. Meanwhile, Colt’s friends voice that they think Larissa is a gold-digger, who is not genuine with her intentions when it comes to Colt.

Since filming, Larissa and Colt have had some legal issues to deal with, including Larissa getting arrested. On November 10, 2018, Larissa was arrested and charged with domestic battery. People reported that an officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed, “Officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas. Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.”

Following the arrest, Colt made a public statement on Instagram, writing, “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and severe depression. She overreacted to problems that do not exist. I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help.” He continued, writing, “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However, it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

According to Soap Dirt, this was Larissa’s second arrest since she started filming 90 Day Fiance and it was reportedly caught on camera. The arrest was on July 18, 2018 and it was also for domestic violence against Colt Johnson, but the state dropped the charges.

In Touch Weekly has reported that, because of Larissa’s second arrest and the timing of it, the couple did not attend the 90 Day Fiance reunion taping. There has been speculation that a social media feud with 90 Day Fiance co-stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores could have also been a reason for Colt and Larissa to not attend.

Despite all of the issues the couple has had, People has reported that they are married and are still together. The couple tied the knot on June 24, 2018, prior to both arrests.

In addition to her legal problems, Larissa also has some red tape when it comes to her family situation, as she had to leave her two children in Brazil when she came to the United States to marry Colt, according to In Touch Weekly. Her children are from previous relationships and Larissa does not have the best relationship with her baby daddies. After claiming her ex Marcos Hack had cheated on her, was bisexual, stole money from her, and was a crossdresser, he firmly denied the claims to In Touch Weekly and accused Larissa of having bad morals.

Marcus told In Touch, “I did not think I was not in the mood to expose myself, but you have to realize the kind of [person] Larissa [is]. [Someone] who leaves not one, but [three] children and talk a lot of bulls–t. And it’s okay? That’s serious and this person does not have the morals to speak of a stone — much less than a human being.”