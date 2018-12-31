Is Leslie Jones Married? Does She Have a Husband?

Leslie Jones is one of the biggest names in comedy, making a weekly appearance on our television screens for SNL.

With all that time in the spotlight, people have grown curious about Jones’ personal life. Is she married? Single? In a relationship? And is she straight?

Here’s what we know:

Our records indicate that Jones is single, straight, and finds dating to be difficult. In a post from January 30, 2018, Jones uploaded a picture from the gym, writing, “Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it all for” if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!”

Luckily, Jones fans are very supportive of her, and she received a number of positive comments on the post. One user wrote, “Leslie. I’m a minister + I can tell you that everyone dies alone. Be healthy for you. Don’t give so much power to men or objects of desire. Be your own romance. Get your own power back. I’m rooting for you.” Another commented, “Thank you for sharing this and being real. You’re letting tons of people see that we ALL have the same recurring thoughts and issues. That aside, you’re a goddess and an inspiration! ❤️”

Jones also brought up her dating life while being interviewed on Conan O’Brien last year. She told O’Brien, “I kind of am seeing someone, but, like, it’s a secret so I don’t want everybody bothering him.” A few weeks later, Jones took to Twitter to write there was no secret boyfriend. “Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend. I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!”

She also joked to O’Brien that if she were gay, she’d be very busy. “If I was gay I’d be crushing bro. I would have so many women,” Jones said on the Conan late night talk show. “I would be a pimp, I ain’t gonna lie. If I was gay I’d be the worst lesbian ever.”

She went on to say that her co-star, Kate McKinnon, always says that if she were gay she would be “so” busy. “It’s a nice compliment!” Jones joked.