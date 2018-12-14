Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Around the Corner’ Movie: Cast, Where Filmed, & Discussion

Tonight, Lifetime is premiering a brand new original Christmas movie called Christmas Around the Corner. The movie stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Jamie Spilchuk. Read on to learn about the cast in the movie, including the cast and where it was filmed. After you’ve seen the movie, let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

The movie premieres on Friday, December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) as part of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of original Christmas movies. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Claire (Alexandra Breckenridge), a savvy venture capitalist from New York City, escapes to a quaint town in Vermont for the holidays and becomes a guest of the Fortenbury Bookstore. Upon arrival, Claire finds Christmas celebrations have been canceled by the town after a flood and the bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair. She immediately takes on the challenge to revitalize the store, but clashes with the owner, Andrew (Jamie Spilchuk), who initially rejects all her proposed improvements. Eventually, sparks fly as the two begin a budding romance, and Claire’s infectious optimism inspires Andrew to join her in reviving the yuletide spirit. But everything comes to a screeching halt when Claire discovers that Andrew is planning to sell the bookstore in the New Year. Will the spirit of Christmas be enough to change Andrew’s mind and encourage him to follow his heart? Christmas Around the Corner is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment. Danielle Von Zerneck serves as executive producer. Megan Follows directs with a script by Michael Murray.”

Christmas Around the Corner was filmed in Canada, including Almonte and Ottawa, which doubled as New York, according to IMDB and other sources. The movie was filmed in September, and Inside Ottawa Valley shared a story about the filming in Almonte. The temperatures were above 30 C during the filming, so the crew had to bring in some fake snow to create a Christmas holiday feel. A mixture of products had to be used to create the snowy feel, including paper, crushed ice, and snow blankets for the background.

The movie was originally called The Christmas Getaway. Ainslie Wiggs, production coordinator, told Inside Ottaway Valley: “Almonte and Carleton Place look like the quintessential small towns one imagines in a Rockwell painting. They are quaint, architecturally interesting, and the people are genuinely enthusiastic to participate in the filming process.”

Filming locations include the church at Cumberland Village Museum, some downtown Ottawa locations for New York, and rural property near Almonte. North Market Cafe and Catering was turned into Fortenbury Books, which was a big part of the movie. Some scenes were also filmed at Baker Bob’s.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Claire. Her many credits include Law & Order SVU, Family Guy, This is Us (Sophie for 23 episodes), Pure Genius, The Walking Dead (Jessie Anderson for 14 episodes), American Horror Story (Young Moira/Kaylee), Save Me (Carly McKenna), True Blood (Katerina Pelham), Life Unexpected (Abby), The Ex List (Vivian), Dirt (Willa), and more.

Jamie Spilchuk plays Andrew. His many credits include Hard Rock Medical (Cameron), Mistle Twins, Defining Moments, Christmas in Love, Running with Violet (Blair), Murdoch Mysteries (Daniel), Love in the Age of Like, The Bird Men, Transporter, Air Emergency, Flashpoint, Suits, and more.

Jane Alexander plays Mrs. Tumulty. Her many previous credits include The Good Fight, Elementary, The Good Wife (Judge Suzanne Morris), Forever, The Divide, The Blacklist (Diane Fowler), Forgive Me (Bookie), Last Love, Deck the Halls, Dream House, Terminator Salvation (Virginia), The Unborn (Sofi), Tell Me You Love Me (Dr. May Foster), The Ring (Dr. Grasnik), Bitter Winter, Law & Order, The Cider House Rules (Nurse Edna), New Year, Daughter of the Streets, An American Place, In Love and War, Calamity Jane, Kennedy’s Children, Playing for time, Eleanor and Franklin (Eleanor Roosevelt), and much more.

Additional cast include:

Sarita Van Dyke as Parker Brecht

Tara Spence Nairn

Nancy MacDonald and Scott MacDonald as Luminaire volunteers

Florence Moore as a customer

Lifetime has more original Christmas movies coming soon. They include Christmas Pen Pals on December 15, Hometown Christmas on December 16, A Christmas Kiss on December 21, A Golden Christmas on December 22, and 3 Holiday Tails on December 23.

What did you think of the movie? Let us and other viewers know in the comments below.