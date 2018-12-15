Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Pen Pals’ Movie: Cast, Time, & Discussion

Tonight, Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie called Christmas Pen Pals. The movie stars . Read on to learn about the cast in the movie. After you’ve seen the movie, let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

The movie premieres Saturday, December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) as part of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of original Christmas movies. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, Hannah (Sarah Drew), tech wiz and creator of the dating app, Perfect One, heads home for the holidays, challenged to save her failing business by re-conceiving a new romantic dating model. Upon her return she runs into her high school boyfriend, Sam (Niall Matter) who she has carefully avoided for years and reluctantly makes a deal with her dad, Ted (Michael Gross) to sign up for the town’s Christmas Cupid, an anonymous holiday pen pal service. As the season progresses, Hannah is smitten by each beautifully written letter she receives and starts to believe that her Christmas pen pal could be her soul mate. It’s not until Christmas Eve that everyone must reveal their true identities to their pen pals, even if it means coming face to face with the last person they ever expected. Christmas Pen Pals is produced by Pen Pals Films, Inc. and Christian Bruyere. Linda Kent, Jack Grossbart and Howard Braunstein serve as executive producers. Siobhan Devine serves as director with a script written by Carley Smale.”

Sarah Drew stars as Hannah. She’s well known for playing Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy. Her many previous credits include Seattle Grace, Tug, Miami Medical, Supernatural, Glee, Mad Men (Kitty Romano), In Plain Sight, Medium, Front of the Class, Everwood (Hannah), Daria (several voices), and more.

Niall Matter stars as Sam. He had a supporting role in The Predator. His other credits include The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Eureka (Zane Donovan), Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural, iZombie, Guilt by Association, Remedy, Watchmen, Melrose Place, 90210, and more. He’s also frequently in Hallmark movies, including Frozen in Love, Love at First Dance, and Stop the Wedding, along with the Father Christmas series.

Michael Gross stars as Ted, Hannah’s dad. His many previous credits include The Affair (Dr. Ezra Kaplan), Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, The Stanley Dynamic, C Street, Togetherness, Carbon Dating (Chris), Anger Management, Partners, Suits (Walter Gillis), Call Me Fitz (Pat Childs), Dan Vs., CSI, Meant to Be, How I Met Your Mother, The Young and the Restless (River Baldwin), ER (John “Jack” Carter Jr.), Tremors (Burt), Batman Beyond, and much more. He’s probably best known for playing Steven Keaton on Family Ties.

Additional cast include:

Giles Panton as Daniel Harrison

Jesse Arthur Carroll as Mike Jones

Cardi Wong as Spencer

Catherine Lough Haggquist as Naomi

Christine Willes as Martha

Vincent Dangerfield as Greg Williams

Chiara Zanni as Lucy

Naika Toussaint as Julie

Latonya Williams as Sarah

Jag Bal as Ian

Nevis Unipan as Lizzy

Chelsea Gill as a waitress

Lifetime has more original Christmas movies coming soon. They include Hometown Christmas on December 16, A Christmas Kiss on December 21, A Golden Christmas on December 22, and 3 Holiday Tails on December 23.

What did you think of the movie? Let us and other viewers know in the comments below.