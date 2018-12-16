Lifetime’s ‘Hometown Christmas’ Movie: Cast, Time, & Where Filmed

Tonight, Lifetime is premiering a brand new original Christmas movie called Hometown Christmas. The movie stars Beverly Mitchell, Stephen Colletti and Melissa Gilbert. Read on to learn about the cast in the movie. After you’ve seen the movie, let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

The movie premieres on Sunday, December 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) as part of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of original Christmas movies.

Hometown Christmas was filmed in Louisiana, including in La Fayette, 973 The Dawg reported. The movie was filmed in July and August. The nativity scenes were filmed at Le Barn Rouge, an event venue in Lafayette on Ru Du Belier. Le Barn Rouge Bed and Breakfast was also the site for filming.

Le Barn Rouge posted about it on Facebook and wrote: “Clients and Friends of Le Barn Rouge: With great honor and recognition, I would like to announce that Le Barn Rouge Venue & Le Barn Rouge Bed and Breakfast will be in a Lifetime movie this December. Hometown Christmas was filmed here this past July and August. The whole property was a movie set for 2 weeks. I’m sorry i couldn’t say anything at the time, but here it is… Amazing down to earth Actors, and also the film crew.”

So all those adorable animals you see in the movie? They’re from Le Barn Rouge. The camel’s name is Bubbles.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Back in Louisiana for Christmas, Noelle Collins (Beverley Mitchell) has big plans to resurrect the town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to put on. Things become complicated, however, when Noelle runs into her high school sweetheart, Nick Russell (Stephen Colletti), a rising baseball star also back home due to a recent injury. Still feeling the burn from their senior year break-up, their lives are pushed together even further when they learn their parents share an attraction and want to be more than just friends. When things begin to fall apart with the live nativity Nick and Noelle reluctantly team up to pull off the show and find themselves growing close, uncovering a hometown love for each other and the joy of Christmas that both never really faded away.”

Beverly Mitchell stars as Noelle Collins. Her many previous credits include Hollywood Darlings (Beverley), Taken Too Far, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Easter, The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Kaitlin), 7th Heaven (Lucy Camden), Sinatra, and much more.

Stephen Colletti stars as Nick Russell. His previous credits include Did I Kill My Mother?, The Wedding Do Over, Hit the Floor (Teddy), Suicide Note, Summer Forever, One Tree Hill (Chase Adams), Mask Maker, and more.

Melissa Gilbert also stars in the movie. She’s best known for Little House on the Prairie. Her many other credits include Secrets and Lies, 7th Heaven, The Christmas Pageant, Sacrifices of the Heart, Thicker than Water, Sanctuary, Babylon 5, Sweet Justice, Stand By Your Man, and much more.

Additional cast include:

Christopher Berry as Randy

Donny Boaz

Erin Cahill as Jen

Robert Goodson as a bar patron

Austin Highsmith as Polly

Isaiah LaBorde as Max

Christian Mann as a festival worker

Brian McNamara as Peter Collins

Aeryn R. Moulder as a nativity attendee

Leslie Nipkow as Martha

Jon W. Sparks as Santa Claus

Jecobi Swain as Charlie

Lifetime has more original Christmas movies coming soon. They include A Christmas Kiss on December 21, A Golden Christmas on December 22, and 3 Holiday Tails on December 23.

What did you think of the movie? Let us and other viewers know in the comments below.