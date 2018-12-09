Lifetime’s ‘Santa’s Boots’ Movie: Cast, Time, & Discussion

Tonight, Lifetime is premiering a brand new original Christmas movie called Santa’s Boots. The movie stars Noah Mills and Megan Hilty. Read on to learn about the cast in the movie. After you’ve seen the movie, let us and other viewers know what you thought about it in the comments below.

The movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central as part of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime series of original Christmas movies.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When Holly (Megan Hilty) returns home for Christmas expecting the same as any other year, she’s blindsided to learn her family’s department store is on the brink of foreclosure. To keep the business going, Holly fills in as Santa’s Helper and meets the surprisingly young and handsome Nick (Noah Mills), who has been hired to play Santa at the store this year. Their undeniable chemistry and charisma draw in big crowds, until suddenly, Nick disappears. As Christmas day inches closer, Holly scrambles to find Nick with only one clue – his misplaced black boot. “Santa’s Boots” is produced by Front Street Pictures, with Barbara Lieberman and Charles Cooper as executive producers. Shawn Tolleson directs with a script written by Shannon Phipps and Shawn Tolleson.”

The movie stars Megan Hilty as Holly. She has many credits to her name, including Sofia the First where she voices Prisma, The Good Fight, I Shudder, The First Wives Club (Kim), BrainDead (Misty), The Good Wife (Holly), Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, All Stars, Robot and Monster, Sean Saves the World, Smash, Family Guy, Louie, Prayer Hour, The Closer, and much more.

The movie also stars Noah Mills as Nick. His many credits include The Enemy Within, The Brave, Presence, Me, Candyland, 2 Broke Girls, The Best Man, and Sex and the City 2.

Additional stars you may recognize are:

Teryl Rothery as Elaine Monroe

Maddie Phillips as Cara

Fiona Vroom as Ivy

Andrea Brooks as Jenny

June Squibb as Grammy

Christian Convery as Todd

Jacqueline Samuda as Doctor

Garry Chalk as Uncle Ralph (he’s also in a Hallmark movie tonight too)

Roark Critchlow as John Monroe

Patricia Isaac as Elle

Matt Hamilton as Rob

Christina Sicoli as Liza

Carmen Aquirre as Laurie

In an interview with IBT, Brooks (who plays Jenny) said that her character was a different kind of character than she often plays. She said, “That was a fun character for me because she’s a little bit more of a tomboy, which is sort of a stretch — it might actually be my first tomboy. She had a romance and things are kind of falling apart a little bit, and she’s trying to kind of decide if she needs to rekindle an old flame or let things go. So, Jenny has quite a transition in this movie.”

Hilty told ET about the movie: ” It’s kind of a Cinderella story but she’s not Cinderella, which I love; she’s the prince in this movie. That’s what I really liked. She’s a very strong woman. She’s very independent. She is extremely ambitious and I feel she’s very much like myself. But she also has this little soft spot that Noah’s character, Nick, kind of pulls out of her at Christmastime.”

Lifetime has more original Christmas movies coming soon. They include Christmas in Tennessee on December 9, Christmas Around the Corner on December 14, Christmas Pen Pals on December 15, Hometown Christmas on December 16, A Christmas Kiss on December 21, A Golden Christmas on December 22, and 3 Holiday Tails on December 23.

