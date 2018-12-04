Lisa Vanderpump’s Brother Mark Died of Suicide

Lisa Vanderpump has had a rough time over the past year, after the unexpected death of her older brother, Mark. According to People, Mark Vanderpump died of suicide, after he was found dead in his home in Gloucestershire, England. His body was found on April 30, 2018 after a suspected drug overdose. He was only 59 years old at the time of his death and he worked as a DJ.

Upon Mark’s death, his sister, Lisa, released the following statement, “This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Lisa and Mark’s father, Jonathan Vanderpump Senior, told Gloucester Coroner’s Court that he was aware of his son “experiencing financial problems” prior to his passing.

Here with my gorgeous sister @LisaVanderpump celebrating her successes @pumprestaurant love you pic.twitter.com/MXXglYwsA0 — Mark Vanderpump (@Markvanderpump) January 5, 2015

According to The Daily Mail, Mark and his model fiancee Gemma Ramsay, 35, had exchanged angry text messages just before his death. Coroner Katy Skerrett told Daily Mail that, “Jonathan Vanderpump explained that Gemma, his son’s partner, had been making reports about Mark. This had led to some ongoing issues and he had gone with his son to the police station to provide further information on that.”

The coroner, Skerrett, also gave details to the Daily Mail about Mark’s issues with his fiancee, revealing that, “In the early hours of April 30 they are arguing via text and essentially it is clear he says goodbye to Gemma. As part of that, he posted a picture of pills on a table. He made it clear he was taking those. No further messages were sent or received till 9:15 a.m. on the Monday morning when Gemma attempted to contact him but there was no response. It looks from the texts as if they had been having arguments throughout the month of April.”

Drug toxicity was ruled as the ultimate cause of his death.

According to The Mirror, after Mark’s death, his fiancee stated, “Mark was such a loving, caring individual who had a lot of struggles and he took on a lot of my problems as well. It was an amazing relationship – he looked after me and I looked after him. We were engaged to get married next year. He was the love of my life. It’s been an absolute nightmare. I still don’t believe it.”

In recent months, there have been reports that Lisa Vanderpump has been at odds with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and Hollywood Life has reported this could be attributed to her brother’s passing. A source stated, “Lisa hasn’t been herself for a while now. Her brother’s death truly rocked her and she hasn’t healed from that. The pain of it is trickling into other things and she’s doing her best to move forward with her life, but she’s having difficulties with it. She’s really focusing on her restaurants and charities and skipping out on the drama. Lisa has been really private about her brother and his passing but his tragic loss has been devastating.”