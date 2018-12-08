‘Love After Lockup’ Season 2 Cast Spoilers

After a successful first season, WeTV’s Love After Lockup returns to television with season 2 on December 7 at 9pm ET/PT. In addition to continuing to develop the storylines of two season 1 couples, Angela & Tony and Scott & Lizzie, the show’s ten episodes will also follow the complicated relationships of four new couples.

When describing the second season of their “explosive docuseries,” WeTV says it will be driven by “new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking ‘firsts,’ fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con?”

Ahead of the season premiere, here is what we know about the cast couples:

Scott & Lizzie (Oxnard, CA)

According to Reality Tea, Scott & Lizzie’s story in season 1 left off with Scott paying $14,000 to have Lizzie’s lawyer hopefully reduce her charges. This season, WEtV says that their story will focus around finally being together outside of prison, and trying to build a blended family together.

In a preview clip on WeTV’s Youtube channel, it is revealed that Scott & Lizzie’s story centers around them searching for a home to move into together, along with Lizzie’s daughter and Scott’s son. In the clip, Scott calls Lizzie to describe a house he found when she interrupts saying “You know I definitely have to approve of the house, Scott. Remember, the rules are I get to pick out the house, right?” The riff deepens when she reveals that she thinks they should be looking for 4-bedrooms instead of 3; Lizzie says “I really don’t want to have sex with you right away.”

Clint & Tracie (Hobb, NM)

New to the show this season, Clint met Tracie on Meet-An-Inmate.com, a dating site many viewers learned about for the first time while watching season 1. WeTV teases that viewers should expect that though the couple has not yet met in person, “Clint is eager to marry her as soon as she is released.”

Marcelino & Brittany (Las Vegas, NV)

This new couple also met through Meet-An-Inmate.com, and have never been together outside of Marcelino’s prison visits to Brittany, who has been in prison for almost ten years. Also like Clint & Tracie, they have plans to marry once Brittany’s prison sentence has ended.

Angela & Tony (Grenada, MS)

At the end of season 1, Tony was not released as expected; according to Reality Tea, Angela was still sending him hundreds of dollars cash, in spite of her friend Brenda’s warning and her son’s disapproval. WeTV says Tony will be released this season and that their future together will be complicated by a new person who Angela met while waiting for Tony to be released.

Megan & Michael (Fort Worth, TX)

According to WeTV, Michael is “has been in the system for most of his life and is currently serving 2 years for a parole violation.” The network teases that Michael proposes to Megan during a visit and her storyline is driven by planning the wedding until a secret of Michael’s emerges and threatens their plans.

A brief preview clip from WeTV shows Megan lingerie shopping with her friends as she prepares for Michael’s release. While shopping, she reveals that though she and Michael have had phone sex and she is planning on having sex with him once they unite, she is a virgin. When questioned about waiting, and choosing to lose her virginity to Mike, she says she was waiting for someone she loves and trusts, “and I completely trust Mike.”

Caitlin & Matt (Auburn, WA)

An exclusive clip from WeTV shows that Caitlin’s mother is not supportive of her relationship with Matt, whom she only spent a total of 30 hours (in prison confines) with. The clip shows Caitlin moving out of her mom’s home so she can live with Matt when he’s released. Monsters and Critics points out that the reveal that Caitlin’s mom had a drug problem when she was a child “will lead to plenty of questions from viewers. Learning a little bit more about her backstory will help to piece things together.”