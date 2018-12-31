Maren Morris & Husband Ryan Hurd’s Wedding Details

Country singer-songwriter and New Year’s Eve 2019 performer Maren Morris will ring out the year as a married woman. She married fellow country songwriter Ryan Hurd in Nashville this year, posting photos on Instagram with the caption “My last turn home.” The ceremony took place in the city where the two first met co-writing a song for Tim McGraw.
Morris’s Dress was a Tribute to the One Originally Worn by Her Mother
Morris wore a short white dress with a custom-designed floral trail by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker. “[My mom] was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” she said. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen,'” Morris told People in October.
In lieu of a strapless neckline, the singer’s gown featured handmade crystal straps. The exquisite train was specifically designed to be detachable so Morris could tear up the dance floor later in the evening. Hurd even had her ring custom made by a jeweler in Canada. He told E!, “The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her. I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”
Hurd’s Track ‘Diamonds or Twine’ was Written as a Gift to His Now Wife
Ahead of the couple’s engagement, Hurd wrote a brand new song written just for Morris called “Diamonds or Twine.” In his track, he sings: “You know when you know / You hear that all your life / Well whoever they are / Turns out they were right.” The song premiered on Sirius XM, with Hurd tweeting, “I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”
…But That’s Not the Only Song Hurd Has Written for Morris
Hurd’s song “Love in a Bar” was also written about his new love, which makes sense seeing as she’s prominently featured in the song’s official music video.
“We’re both really private people…but with this video, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s my house I grew up in. It’s our lake house in Michigan. We got engaged there.’ We didn’t reenact anything. That’s the canoe boat we got engaged on and that’s the place I remember taking her for the first time a year and a half ago. It’s always been a really special place for us,” Hurd told Rolling Stone last year.
“When he played me the demo, it felt like a beautiful time-stamp for us and our story. But it was also so relatable,” Morris added.
The Couple’s Wedding Even Had a Special Four-legged Guest in Attendance
Morris’s sister, Karsen, carried the couple’s bulldog puppy, Pancake, down the aisle. Though the dog was able to keep it together for the ceremony, the night wasn’t completely accident-free for Pancake.
Morris capped off the celebration by writing on Instagram, “I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours. I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you.” The couple honeymooned in Bora Bora.
View this post on Instagram
It is a miracle that I am awake right now before you, so I’ll write this quick. I remember the day I first saw you and how painfully attractive you were. Yes, I’m shallow, but it’s true. We wrote a song Tim McGraw later recorded, had lunch at Mojo, and that’s when I got to know you. You were kind and told the first of many Dad jokes I’d come to hear over the years. Then a bee flew up your shirt and your reflexes were so quick and hilarious, I tried to stifle a laugh. That was 5 years ago and the universe had its plan to make us wait, but wait we did, and now I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours. I don’t think we really abide by the whole “soulmate” concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you. We made it one whole week of marriage, and we haven’t called it quits, so that’s something to celebrate. Now wake up, and let’s go have a drink before noon in this beautiful place to celebrate your music video being out. I love you, @ryanhurd