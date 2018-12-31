Maren Morris & Husband Ryan Hurd’s Wedding Details

Country singer-songwriter and New Year’s Eve 2019 performer Maren Morris will ring out the year as a married woman. She married fellow country songwriter Ryan Hurd in Nashville this year, posting photos on Instagram with the caption “My last turn home.” The ceremony took place in the city where the two first met co-writing a song for Tim McGraw.

Morris’s Dress was a Tribute to the One Originally Worn by Her Mother

Morris wore a short white dress with a custom-designed floral trail by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker. “[My mom] was a badass and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” she said. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen,'” Morris told People in October.

In lieu of a strapless neckline, the singer’s gown featured handmade crystal straps. The exquisite train was specifically designed to be detachable so Morris could tear up the dance floor later in the evening. Hurd even had her ring custom made by a jeweler in Canada. He told E!, “The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her. I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

Hurd’s Track ‘Diamonds or Twine’ was Written as a Gift to His Now Wife

Ahead of the couple’s engagement, Hurd wrote a brand new song written just for Morris called “Diamonds or Twine.” In his track, he sings: “You know when you know / You hear that all your life / Well whoever they are / Turns out they were right.” The song premiered on Sirius XM, with Hurd tweeting, “I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever.”

…But That’s Not the Only Song Hurd Has Written for Morris

Hurd’s song “Love in a Bar” was also written about his new love, which makes sense seeing as she’s prominently featured in the song’s official music video.

“We’re both really private people…but with this video, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s my house I grew up in. It’s our lake house in Michigan. We got engaged there.’ We didn’t reenact anything. That’s the canoe boat we got engaged on and that’s the place I remember taking her for the first time a year and a half ago. It’s always been a really special place for us,” Hurd told Rolling Stone last year.

“When he played me the demo, it felt like a beautiful time-stamp for us and our story. But it was also so relatable,” Morris added.

The Couple’s Wedding Even Had a Special Four-legged Guest in Attendance

Morris’s sister, Karsen, carried the couple’s bulldog puppy, Pancake, down the aisle. Though the dog was able to keep it together for the ceremony, the night wasn’t completely accident-free for Pancake.

Here’s a picture of my dog peeing at my wedding. pic.twitter.com/p1kvBHesOW — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) April 3, 2018

Morris capped off the celebration by writing on Instagram, “I feel like I’m the luckiest human to be yours. I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you. We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you.” The couple honeymooned in Bora Bora.