WATCH: Matt Damon’s SNL Brett Kavanaugh Video

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon is the host of Saturday Night Live tonight, but a few months ago, Damon appeared on SNL in a skit that was mocking associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. During the hearing, after Kavanaugh’s nomination, Kavanaugh was interrogated about his high school drinking days. SNL put together a funny skit, with Damon starring as Kavanaugh, and fans are probably hoping to see more of Damon’s Kavanaugh impersonation as tonight’s show host.

Ahead of Damon’s hosting gig, a video was released with Damon carrying out Secret Santa on SNL, but it didn’t go well … which was perfect for the skit, right? Tonight is the midseason finale for the show and the musical guests are Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. In addition to Cyrus appearing on SNL this week, she will also perform on the finale of The Voice.

Recently, there were rumors that SNL host Matt Damon and his wife were expecting their fifth channel. Gossip Cop debunked the rumors. Damon is sticking with four kids, at least for now. Damon has been married to wife Luciana Barroso since 2005 and their children are Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Stella Damon and, Gia Zavala Damon. According to Cheat Sheet, the couple’s daughter, Alexia, was from Barroso’s first marriage. Damon went on to adopt her. Barroso was married to Arbello Barroso until 2004.

Barroso’s ex apparently has a very friendly relationship with her and Damon. In fact, in 2014, he told Star, “I couldn’t possibly have asked for a better stepfather for my daughter than Matt. He treats Alexia like she is his own flesh and blood. Matt has been an absolute blessing for my daughter.”

Damon has gushed about his wife and children, talking about the low-profile life they lead together. In 2013, he told Esquire, “I got lucky, I fell in love with a civilian. Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn’t double — it grows exponentially. But I don’t really give them anything … They can try to stake me out, but they’re always going to get the same story — middle-aged married guy with four kids.”

So, how did Damon and his lady meet? Well, she was working as a bartender in Miami when he was filming a movie and he saw her across the crowded bar, according to Vogue. When Damon started getting hounded for photos and autographs, he hid behind the bar, but told Barroso he had just really wanted to talk to her. What was her response?

According to Vogue Australia, Barroso said, “I put him to work with me! I said: ‘you know, if you’re going to be back here, you can’t just be standing there!’ He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!” How cute is that?!