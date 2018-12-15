Michael Rapaport Mocks Pete Davidson on Twitter, Apologizes After Backlash

Michael Rapaport came under fire Saturday after posting multiple videos on Twitter mocking Pete Davidson and Kanye West, after Davidson posted an alarming message on West’s social media earlier in the day.

Kanye West and Davidson exchanged messages on social media regarding mental health struggles, which led to an alarming response from Davidson, 25, where he alluded to taking his own life in an Instagram post. The post has since been deleted.

Pete Davidson just posted this alarming message on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RlobyOExtn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 15, 2018

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” the post read. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Rapaport didn’t hesitate to jump on the media blitz surrounding Davidson, and, apparently not realizing Davidson might have been serious about taking his own life, posted a series of tweets making fun of Davidson and West.

“Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” Rapaport wrote. “These are 2 whinny [sic] ass bitching ass social media Babies.”

Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real.

These are 2 whinny ass bitching ass social media Babies. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 15, 2018

He then followed up the tweet with two videos of himself doing “two for one impressions of Kanye and Pete.” The video tweets became unavailable to share while writing this article, and were deleted shortly after. However, the videos involved impressions of the two stars crying over Ariana Grande and Drake, two people who Davidson and West were recently in Twitter feuds with.

Twitter didn’t hesitate to lash out at Rapaport for his comments, calling the comedian insensitive, hypocritical and ignorant. The rest of the comments were filled with gifs and memes telling Rapaport to delete his tweet.

“You are really taking an opportunity to stay “RELEVANT” by going after someone that is in his darkest moments and could be suicidal?” one user wrote. “This is not comedy or a bit…this is just sick and pathetic. Be better than this . My God.”

Another agreed, reminding Rapaport that mental illness shouldn’t be taken lightly. “Don’t they both have a diagnosed mental illness? You think it’s ok to taunt someone with a mental illness? What is wrong with you? Man, I thought you were funny n entertaining. But this is mean. Mental illness is NO joke.”

“Not good Michael, not good,” another user wrote. “No one has control over mental illness; hence, the reason we have psychologists and psychiatrists. Just like general medicine, it’s a science to help you when you are ill. Stop the stigma! Shame on you!”

Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note.

Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down.

Sincerely.

I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 15, 2018

Once Rapaport realized that Davidson might have actually been serious about contemplating suicide, he apologized, admitting that he didn’t understand the gravity of the situation at the time of his tweets.

“Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note,” he admitted. “Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take.”

He later retweeted an article by the New York Times reporting that Davidson was at work at Saturday Night Live and that he was “OK.”

