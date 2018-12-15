Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Become Survival Partners

Miley Cyrus, along with Mark Ronson, is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s winter finale for 2018. Their new song that’s hit the radio waves is titled “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”. In addition, she is performing on the season 15 finale of The Voice. She is celebrating the holiday season so far with new music and some big gigs, but she is also extra grateful for her fiance this season.

Recently, Miley Cyrus and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, lost their house in the California wildfires. According to Us Weekly, Cyrus called Hemsworth her hero for saving their pets from the fires. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus said, “I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe. And Liam was an amazing hero. He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me … He actually had to spray them with the hose in the butt to make them run into the back of the truck.”

Cyrus continued, “He was trying to make me feel better ‘cause I wasn’t there. And, you know, he’s Australian so he’s a little intense. He goes, ‘Babe, I’m just dominating the evacuation — look at it! I got the pigs in the back; they’re in the crates.'”

After the fires died down, Hemsworth and Cyrus donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation to help support relief efforts to recover from the fires. Cyrus said that her neighborhood was destroyed.

When on The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus said that she looks at her fiance, Hemsworth, in a whole new light after the fires. Cyrus said, “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is … That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.” According to People, Cyrus also gushed about some of her partner’s other talents. Cyrus said, “He’s a really amazing cook. So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually fucking superheroes and they just eat … All of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It’s not fair! I wake up where I can’t open my eyes because I’ve had so much salt.”

Though Cyrus and Hemsworth’s home in Malibu was destroyed, their main residence right now is in Nashville, Tennessee. Marie Claire reported Cyrus saying, “You know, usually we live in Malibu, but right now we live in Nashville and [are] adjusting. I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, he surfs every day …”

In addition to her reality show appearances, Cyrus will be appearing on season 5 of the show Black Mirror.