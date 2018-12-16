Miss Universe 2018 Contestants: Meet the 94 Women

Miss Universe 2018 Pageant Contestants

Steve Harvey has returned as the host of the Miss Universe Pageant for the 2018 edition of the competition and this year, there are 94 contestants in the running for the title. The show airs live at 7 p.m. ET, on the Fox network, and will follow a slightly different format this year. Instead of kicking off the run of show with the top 16, there will be a top 20. According to Phil Star, the top 20 will then be narrowed down to the top 10. These contestants will then participate in the swimsuit competition and evening gown segment. Many pageants have eliminated the swimsuit competitions from their events, but it remains in the lineup for Miss Universe 2018.

Five out of the top 10 will be narrowed down to the top 5 finalists and they will participate in a question and answer segment. Then, the top 3 will deliver a final word and look before finding out who will be crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2018. To find out more about the candidates participating in this year's competition, read on below and click through our gallery of all 94 Miss Universe 2018 contestants, starting with the four candidates pictured above (left to right).

Miss Albania Trejsi Sejdini

Sejdini is 18 years old and hails from her hometown of Tirana. On her Instagram page, she wrote that her motto is, "Believe in yourself and everything you want you’ll realize." When it comes to Sejdini's Miss Universe contestant bio, it states, "Trejsi Sejdini was born in Elbasan in the year 2000. Growing up, she looked to her mother as a role model. She grew up reading books, and studying math and physics. Trejsi is looking forward to making her country proud at this year's Miss Universe competition."

Miss Angola Ana Liliana Avião

Miss Angola is 24 years old and is from Andulo and was raised in The Netherlands. Avião is currently working on her bachelor's degree in International Business and Management, according to the Miss Universe Organization. She hopes to become an entrepreneur and is already on her way to getting there. She is also the co-founder of an established NGO. When it comes to her main message, Avião states, "If any human being dares to be like Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and stretch outside of their comfort zone, then so can you."

Miss Argentina Agustina Pivowarchuk

Pivowarchuk is 22 years old and her hometown is Buenos Aires. She currently studies Nutrition and her bio explains that, "Agustina has always been interested in learning about healthy food and believes many health problems are highly related to eating habits." But, in addition to school, Pivowarchuk also enjoys taking acting classes.

Miss Armenia Eliza Muradyan

Miss Armenia is a 25-year-old woman, who hails originally from Vagharshapat. She is a model as well as a pageant winner. Miss Armenia is also Russian and she actually lives in Moscow, where she studies medical science at the First Moscow State Medical University. Muradyan is the first-ever Armenian entrant in the Miss Universe competition, according to Angelopedia.