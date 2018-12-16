Miss Universe 2018 Swimsuit Competition: The Best Photos from the Preliminaries

The 2018 Miss Universe Pageant airs tonight, on the Fox network, at 7 p.m. ET, with Steve Harvey back as the host. Over the course of this week, the contestants participated in the National Costume Competition, as well as the Preliminary Competition. During the preliminaries, each of the 94 contestants strutted around in their bikinis and one-pieces for the swimsuit competition. We have several of our top picks out of the photos from the swimsuit segment, showcasing the fit figures and curves of the women vying for the title of Miss Universe 2018.

Many national beauty pageants have eliminated the swimsuit segment from their competitions this year. Miss America is just one of the pageants to do away with the tradition. According to the Washington Post, Miss America chairwoman Gretchen Carlson explained, “We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment. We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

When it comes to Miss Universe, the swimsuit competition is very much a part of the judging, as are the question and answer segments and the evening gown segment.

Tonight, Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa, will crown a new successor and one of the 94 contestants will become Miss Universe 2018. The above photo is of Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega. Ortega is 25 years old and, ahead of the competition, Ortego told El Nuevo Dia that, “Beyond winning the crown, representing our country is what magnifies us. Whenever we are talking about our respective countries we talk about them with our heads held high, our chests inflated, because we love our homelands. For me, it has always been my dream to represent it.”

Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie is pictured above and she has already been at the center of some controversy. Prior to the big pageant, a behind-the-scenes video with Miss USA appearing to mock non-English-speaking contestants, including Miss Vietnam, sparked outrage on social media.

Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya is in the above photo and she is in good company this year, as one of the judges is a former Miss Namibia. And Kamanya is definitely embracing her roots, as The Namibian reported that Kamanya has been wearing Namibian designer garments for her events with Miss Universe over this past week. When she is not competing in pageants, Kamanya is an economics student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and hopes to one day get her Masters in the same field.

Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez is in the above photo. And those are our favorites when it comes to photos from this year’s swimsuit competition from the preliminaries.