Miss Universe 2018 Date, Time & Channel

The 2018 Miss Universe pageant airs tonight from overseas and fans want to know what time it airs in the USA. What channel is the competition airing on? What changes have been made to the normal show schedule? Read on for the full rundown on what to expect.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 LOCATION: This year’s pageant airs from Bangkok, Thailand, at Impact, Muang Thong Thani. Here, last year’s winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa, will crown her successor.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 TIME AND DATE: The pageant will take place at 2 a.m. SAST in Bangkok. In the USA, the show will air at 7 p.m. ET, live, on December 16, 2018.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 CHANNEL USA: The FOX network will host this year’s pageant.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 HOSTS & PRESENTERS: Steve Harvey returns as the main host of the show, once again. Assisting him in presenting and commentary are supermodel Ashley Graham, TV personality Carson Kressley, and runway coach Lu Sierra.

Though Harvey continues to host Miss Universe, as well as several shows, he has said he’s not interested in hosting the Oscars, after Kevin Hart stepped down due to offensive tweets from his past. Harvey explained to Entertainment Tonight, “Oh no, I can’t host the Oscars. Hell, if they won’t let Kevin Hart host the Oscars, how the hell are they going to let me host the Oscars? I don’t want to host the Oscars because I don’t want them digging up my past.” Harvey will also be hosting New Year’s Eve for FOX again this year.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 PERFORMERS: There is only one performer slated for this year’s event and that is Ne-Yo. He is set to deliver a performance of his song “Miss Independent”.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 SCHEDULE OF SHOW: One of the contestants, Catriona Gray, confirmed to Phil Star Global that there are, indeed, some changes to this year’s show format. Instead of the top 16, there will be a top 20 out the gate. The top 20 will deliver opening statements and then they will be narrowed down to the top 10. The top 10 will compete in the swimsuit and evening gown competitions. Only 5 of them will move on to be finalists. The 5 finalists will carry out a question and answer segment. Then, the top 3 will be chosen and will deliver a final word, followed by their final looks. The second runner-up, runner-up and winner will then be crowned.

This year’s event has also eliminated voting from the fans at home. And, when it comes to the contestants, this year has 94. This week, the preliminary competition was held on Thursday morning and the National Costume competition was on Monday.

MISS UNIVERSE 2018 JUDGES: The judges on the panel for 2018 are entrepreneur Liliana Gil Valletta, Miss New Jersey USA 2004 Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, Miss Universe 1992 from Namibia Michelle McLean, scientist and former beauty pageant winner Iman Oubou, Miss Universe 1988 from Thailand Bui Simon, and architect Richelle Singson-Michael. This year’s judges also judged the preliminary pageant and they are each women, according to Inside Edition. The Miss Universe organization made designer Lhuillier part of the judges’ panel, writing on the Miss Universe website, that, “capture the essence of sophisticated luxury by provoking femininity, allure and glamour that have made her renowned in the world of design, and as a global lifestyle brand. Monique’s innate sense of style is prevalent throughout her ready-to-wear, accessories, home and bridal collections.”