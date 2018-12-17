Miss Universe 2018 Winner: Who Won the Pageant Tonight

Tonight was the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant and only one winner could be crowned. Who won the competition tonight?

The top three tonight were Miss Philippines, Miss South Africa and Miss Venezuela. When each of the top 3 were still in the top 5, they were asked questions and had 30 seconds to deliver their answers. Philippines was asked her opinion on the legalization of marijuana and she said she believes in it for medical use, but everything should be in moderation. Miss South Africa was asked about refugees and she said every country should have its own rules, but everyone should learn to love each other regardless of where they come from. Miss Venezuela was then asked about people who think pageants are outdated and against the feminist movement. Venezuela’s response was that pageants are about having a heart and women can show that women can achieve any dreams they have in the world.

But, let’s get into the winner. The contestant who is the new Miss Universe 2018 is … Miss Philippines Catriona Gray.

Miss South Africa was the runner-up and Miss Venezuela came in second runner-up.

Prior to the winner reveal, the top 3 each delivered their final word. Host Steve Harvey asked Miss Philippines about the most important lesson she has learned in her life. She said she works a lot in the slums and she tries to look for the beauty in everything. She prides herself in helping others and always looking for the silver lining. Miss South Africa was next to be asked the question and she talked about the underprivileged as well as the privileged. She then talked about how we should all treat others with respect.

Miss Venezuela was the last to give her final word. She said that she grew up in a family full of women who have helped her to chase her dreams and work hard. She said that by having courage and strength, people can achieve anything they desire.